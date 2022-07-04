Each week The Daily Collegian columnists provide advice to help solve all of your problems. This week, our readers are raging with issues.

Dear TDC,

I don’t have a gambling problem, but my friends have a problem with me gambling.

From,

Big Andy

Dear Big Andy,

Sometimes it’s hard to admit that we have too big a love toward gambling. I mean, hey, take a look at Penn State’s Rogers Family Trading Room. No one there wants to admit they’ve gone too far down the Jordan Belfort Wolf of Wall Street rabbit hole.

Take the time you need away from gambling to get back to spending more time with your friends. Everyone’s good at something until they’re not, so get ahead of the curve and talk it out with your friends. If they think there’s more going on with you and gambling, try listening and hearing out what they have to say.

It’s never too late to reach out and reconnect with your friends after any type of addiction. There are resources available to you if gambling or even sports betting has taken over too many parts of your life.

Your friends are there for you, so be there for them too.

From,

Phoebe Cykosky

Dear TDC,

How do I control my anger? I’ve been solid my whole life, but lately, I’ve been a little out of control.

From,

Bruce Banner

Dear Bruce,

Your anger is a gift.

You don’t need to control it. You need it to control you.

Unleash your anger into wanton acts of rageful violence. So my advice is to cultivate your anger.

Put yourself into situations and around people that make you angry.

Go with love, Bruce.

From,

Braden Dyreson

Dear TDC,

Someone killed my dog. Do I seek revenge?

From,

John Wick

Dear Mr. Wick,

I usually am against revenge, but in your case, we must make an exception. You didn’t give many details, but I assume the dog was a gift from your wife who had it sent to you before she passed away. I am terribly sorry for both of your losses.

I’m going to go out on another limb and guess your dog was stolen by Russian gangsters. Gangsters whom you once worked for.

Beware, they will be ready. You must be aggressive in your hunt for revenge. You have been here before though, and nobody is as prepared as you.

I believe you have the skills, tools and power to do it. If it works out, it sounds like your story could make for a pretty good action film and maybe even become a series.

Keanu Reeves would be a great fit to play the main character. I look forward to seeing your journey play out, and I hope you find the revenge you seek.

From,

Will Rosenblatt

If you would like your question answered, fill out this form for next week's column.

