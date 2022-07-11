Each week The Daily Collegian columnists provide advice to help solve all of your problems. This week, our readers need help through different types of ruts they’re in.

Dear TDC,

I’ve done a lot of great things in my life, some would say impossible, but I’m worried I might be hitting a wall? How do I get out of a rut?

From,

Ethan Hunt

Dearest Mr. Ethan Hunt,

Let me begin by saying you must keep cruising through life if you’re this successful.

Life is like a roller coaster, but yours seems to be going straight up to heaven. Why not keep going? You say you’re hitting a rut, but with your looks, I don’t think there could ever be a rut possible for you to hit.

By what it sounds like, you, sir, may be the manifestation of destiny. Keep going.

One thing I must say is you should maybe consider not joining a cult. Those aren’t good for narcissists like you.

Either way, you deserve to be cocky and confused with life because of how truly swag you are. Good luck, and let me leave you with this.

Ride the wave because you, in fact, are living, breathing proof that no mission is impossible.

From,

Olivia Estright

Dear TDC,

I want to spice up my sex life.

From,

Jimmy

Dear Jimmy,

I’ll try my best to say this without getting into language that’ll be censored by my higher-ups at the Collegian.

Hitting a rut in your intimate life is completely normal. All couples go through this at some point or another, and it doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with you, your partner or the relationship. There are a few reasons it can happen, and there are solutions for all of them.

If you or your partner find you aren’t satisfied in the bedroom, this could be caused by a communication issue.

If your relationship is healthy, you should be able to feel perfectly comfortable telling your partner your preferences and exactly what you want — if you don’t tell them, you can’t expect them to know what you like.

Don’t settle, and for God’s sake, don’t fake it.

You also may find you’re just tired of the same ol’ same ol’. If you and your partner are on the same page, this is an easy fix.

Don’t let yourselves get stuck in a routine because routine leads to boredom, which leads to disappointment.

It’s easy to try out different positions or role-play scenarios that appeal to you and your partner. You can also incorporate toys — and before you give me that look, I assure you there’s no shame in doing that.

There’s also no shame in going to a specialty store for said equipment. If you’re embarrassed about weird looks from the employees or other customers, just remember they’re also in the store with you — so there’s no room for them to judge.

Lastly, remember to keep things exciting outside the bedroom, too. Try something new every weekend — go rock climbing together or eat at a new restaurant. If you’re both satisfied with other areas of your relationship, your sex life will follow suit.

From,

Victoria Gough

Dear TDC,

I’m employed at a restaurant in my college town called The Brick, but I haven’t been working for the last month because I’ve been home, and now I don’t want to work there anymore permanently.

Should I give my two weeks or just text my boss I won’t be coming back since they’ve already been without me for a month?

From,

Ryan

Dear Ryan,

Having eaten at The Brick, I consider it to be a fine establishment. However, it just doesn't seem like you guys are right for each other right now.

If you haven't been going to work for a while, I don't think you need to give them two weeks. They seem to be doing fine without you, and at this point, giving the two-week notice might just seem condescending.

I am familiar with the college town you speak of. It's not big, so be nice about it. You'll likely find yourself back at The Brick at some point. You won't want to feel like a black sheep when you're there.

I wish you luck as you handle this situation.

Best,

Will Rosenblatt

