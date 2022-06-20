Each week The Daily Collegian columnists provide advice to help solve all of your problems. This week, some of our readers are having familial issues.

Dear TDC,

I want to major in one thing, and my mom wants me to major in something else.

From,

anonymous

Dear anonymous,

As a digital and print journalism major heading into a somewhat-dying field, I can confidently say myself along with many other people I know have been through this same exact thing.

What I would suggest is to sit down with your mom and have a conversation about what you really want to do with your life. After all, that’s what it is — your life.

Don’t close yourself off to her suggestions, either, though. Once she sees you making an effort to understand her perspective, a mature conversation will be the outcome. Make a pros and cons list. Compromise with adding a minor that may make her happy, but don’t compromise your own happiness.

It’s so important to set yourself up for a successful life in college, but it’s even more important to walk across that stage at the end of your senior year knowing you did everything you could to have a life you’ll enjoy.

If you major in something you’re not passionate about, it’s going to be so much harder to put in the work to get the degree rather than taking classes that make you excited to get up in the morning.

That major is just going to lead to a lifelong career in something that doesn’t put a smile on your face. And that’s all parents want, really, is to see you happy.

From,

Kit Schroder

Dear TDC,

How do I stop saying “your mom?”

From,

ur mom

Dear ur mom,

As I sit in a rest stop’s bathroom, I have to say my greatest advice is for you to never stop saying it.

“Ur mom” is a fantastic, diverse response. To stop answering friends, family and colleagues with “ur mom” is ultimately a disservice to humanity.

While no question is stupid, I’m thoroughly disappointed by the friends of this advice-needer. The only thing more durable and reliable than this phrase is, literally, your mom.

Live, laugh, ur mom.

From,

Olivia Estright

Dear TDC,

I am having problems being honest with my parents, but I don’t want to hide things from them.

From,

Timmy

Dear Timmy,

Honesty is a relevant topic in the light of today’s culture. There are few times in history as interested in individuality and embracing the reality of self as the present.

Honesty and being “true to yourself” has seemingly exploded, and it’s permeated to every aspect of our lives.

But that doesn’t mean it’s not a struggle, and being honest with the people who we’ve known the longest (like our family) can be difficult.

One of the keys to honesty is recognizing its importance.

Living a lie or living in hiding is exhausting and stress inducing. Truth is freeing in a tangible way, and it’s worth putting our time and energy into embracing honesty.

But sometimes lying or hiding the truth feels simpler or cleaner than the vulnerability of honesty. The advice I’d offer is that there is very little to be gained from this comfortable route.

While honesty and facing a change forces us to get uncomfortable, it helps our relationships grow. If the truth we hide is painful and difficult to process, then let it be the tribulation that enlivens or strengthens your relationship with your parents.

Time heals all.

Even if the truth makes your relationship difficult for a time, a real relationship can persevere through changes and the hardest of times.

If you’re having trouble revealing the truth to your parents, lean into the strength of that familial bond.

If both sides can enter an honest conversation with patience, generosity and honesty, there is little a family cannot overcome.

From,

Luke Vargas

Braden Dyreson, another Collegian columnist, said he has a response to all of these questions: “You are an adult who cares what your parents think?”

If you would like your question answered, fill out this form for next week's column.