I am in pain and despair, as I suspect many people are right now.

The presence of Gavin McInnes — the founder of the fascist, white nationalist, terrorist sect the Proud Boys — on the campus and community I call my home has profoundly disturbed me.

I have no interest in rehashing the specifics of the Proud Boys’ and McInnes’ hateful and violent ideology. Innumerous journalists and activists have covered them extensively and far better than I can.

Yet every moral fiber in my being prevents me from backing down from the claim they are facist (They violently scapegoat oppressed minorities for society’s problem.), white nationalist (They declare themselves to be “Western chauvinists.”) and terrorists. (They plan and execute acts of politically motivated violence such as the attack on the U.S. capitol or the Unite the Right rally that killed counterprotester Heather Heyer.)

It’s unacceptable to treat these groups like they are legitimate or moral movements in our society as opposed to the parasitic cancer they are.

I similarly have neither the patience nor the composure to get caught up in incoherent and nonsensical free speech arguments. I ardently and completely support the universal human right to freedom of speech — yet this is not a free speech issue.

Free speech does not protect incitement to violence and other criminal acts as Gavin McInnes does. Free speech does entitle you thousands of dollars from a university that asks its own students, who are being saddled with crippling debt, to donate to feed food-insecure students. Free speech is certainly not consequence-free or protest-free speech.

This has become a particularly overused talking point in the past few years. The idea of boycotting or protesting people who say heinous things is a threat to free speech, rather than the way to challenge hate speech in a liberal society, is simultaneously absurd and insidious. It is a rhetorical ruse that actually threatens free speech as it attempts to delegitimize any form of counterspeech.

Free speech is not some nihilistic abyss where all statements and opinions are of equal value. No, free speech compels us to use our speech to challenge hate and injustice.

The so-called “alternative” event the university held in the HUB-Robeson Center to prevent students from protesting is another attempt to delegitimize counterspeech. The administration condemned the counter protestors because it’s more concerned with being perceived as “woke” by donors and trustees than student safety. Holding alternative events was not to legitimately counter McInnes’ hate speech, but to sweep the whole situation under the rug.

As the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote in his immortal work, “Letter from the Birmingham Jail,” “but the white moderate, who is more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says: ‘I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I cannot agree with your methods of direct action;’ …Shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will.”

My previous words waded through more anger than I had initially planned. But I believe it is necessary to clearly state the moral stakes for the record.

The time has come — no — the time has been here for us to decide which side of the moral arc of human existence we are on.

Will we protest the oppressor, or will we subjugate the oppressed? Will we study war no more, or will we perpetuate the cycle of violence? Will we live a life of love or die of hate, for hate is the ultimate death, a spiritual death, far worse than any physical death?

McInnes shall not have the last word. The Proud Boys shall not have the last word. Violence, misogyny, racism, nativism, religious discrimination, ableism, homophobia, poverty and hate shall not have the last word.

Love shall have the last word. Justice shall have the last word. Hope shall have the last word. I have LOVE. It is more powerful than anything else in existence, for it is the very manifestation of God. I have JUSTICE. Justice is inevitable, for as the prophet Amos said, “But let justice roll down like water and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” I have HOPE. It is a battered and bruised hope, but it is the most resilient thing I have ever known. I cannot let go of it. It can never be wrenched from my grasping hands.

I shall end with the liberating words that have comforted me through this difficult time. It is a melody of hope that has been sung from prison cells, and from marching protesters, from starving families, and from the lonely alien, from funerals for the lynched and from the lips of children:

“We shall overcome, we shall overcome, we shall overcome someday; Oh, deep in my heart, I do believe, we shall overcome someday. We'll walk hand in hand, we'll walk hand in hand, we'll walk hand in hand someday; Oh, deep in my heart, I do believe, we'll walk hand in hand someday. We are not afraid, we are not afraid, we are not afraid today; Oh, deep in my heart, I do believe, we are not afraid today. We shall live in peace, we shall live in peace, we shall live in peace someday; Oh, deep in my heart, I do believe, we shall live in peace someday.”

I hope and pray you and your loved ones are safe. We shall overcome.