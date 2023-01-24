My eyes and my brain are what I think are the most beautiful, along with my immaculate playlist-making skills, laugh and love for the small things in life.

When I first came to Penn State back in August 2021, I was excited to start “a new chapter in my life.” I moved into my dorm, did my final grocery shop, ate dinner with my family and two days later said goodbye to them.

I remember standing in the middle of the HUB-Robeson Center and my mom saying: “We’re so proud of you, Gracie. Give us calls whenever you want to talk.”

My father tried to hide the sadness by simply saying: “Good luck, study hard and know you are capable of anything.” My brother was playing Clash Royale, but we still gave each other a fist bump, and he then gave me a “good luck, champ” look.

I waved goodbye to them, and as they walked through the doors of the HUB, I heard someone behind me say, “I wouldn’t ask her. She looks like a freshman and probably doesn’t speak English.” A second voice then followed up with, “Yeah, she probably speaks like, Asian or something. Ching, chung, ching, ching.”

The irony of it all was the fact that I was standing next to a sandwich board that read “Penn State Welcomes All.”

A great start to college.

Students like me, who represent a minority of the student population, face comments, gestures and adversity on campus on a daily basis. Whether that means getting on the bus and someone pointing out my “Chinese facial features” or overhearing comments such as: “She’s probably really good at using chopsticks,” these micro-interactions (even if not direct) do hurt.

Believe it or not, I was a pretty quiet kid in elementary school and had a small group of tight friends.

I remember lining up to pick teams for gym games one day for Dr. Dodgeball — everyone’s favorite game. I remember being picked in the first round of the dodgeball draft.

“You’re like a superhero, like a ninja, a secret weapon,” my classmate said to me as I put on my pinnie. “You also have the best aim out of the girls.”

Young Gracie was flattered to say the least. It’s amazing to compare the reasons I was picked when I was younger to the ones I’m now picked for.

Back in elementary school, we had no negative thoughts or assumptions about being different. My classmates liked me because I had a “little curve” in my voice and knew how to use chopsticks. Now I’m picked because I’m a different race and have different attributes.

The most appalling thing to me is how people still find it amusing to imitate the way that my eyes curve. The number of times that I’ve seen groups of people playing with the corners of their eyes to mock mine is uncomfortably high, and recently it’s been happening more.

I came to Penn State because I wanted to be in an environment where people of all walks of life could get together to collaborate and inspire. But in reality, Penn State to me, has been the opposite. We all have different college experiences, but our race and background shouldn’t determine its quality.

I knew college was going to present challenges in all aspects of my life, whether that meant academically, mentally, emotionally or physically. But I didn’t know I left out one other area — race.

Repetition creates habit, and habit can be for the better or for the worse. I began to notice loops of these challenges: Someone says something racially insensitive; their friends laugh; they all now think that this behavior is OK, and they go on with their lives. Then a day, a week or even hours later, the loop repeats itself.

The numbers of times I’ve sat in public areas on campus like the HUB, the library, the Intramural Building, inside of Beaver Stadium or on the CATABus and experienced these racially inclined instances is too frequent for comfort — especially at a university that preaches “providing an inclusive and welcoming environment for all and engaging all individuals to help them thrive.”

I frequently found myself in my dorm room, where I had created the strongest feeling of “home.” I thought my “community” had my back and that if someone saw or heard something they would stand up for me.

One day during freshman year, I was in my hall, and someone I’d interacted with a couple of times before was sitting with a friend in the lobby. The two of them came over to me and asked:

“Would you happen to have an extra packet of ramen in your room? I only have one, and the market is all out.”

“I don’t eat that much ramen, the long ingredient names scare me. Sorry.” I replied.

As the two of them walked away, one of them made a comment that has stuck with me and still echoes in the back of my mind on a daily basis:

“How does she not have ramen? She’s Asian, right? How does she not like noodles?”

It may not be that deep, but after hearing these things so many times, you begin to take certain things personally. This comment did more than upset me. It reduced me, diminished me and boiled me down to one stereotypical character: an Asian who doesn’t like noodles.

While the basic Asian stereotype involves black hair, being overly smart, rich, “yellow skinned,” hard-working and noodle-loving, I can confidently say that I, in some ways, do not fit that stereotype.

I don’t fit it because I am MORE than it.

I’m an Asian who was adopted by two amazing parents who instilled strong core values in me. I’m an Asian who grew up valuing community, individuality, friendship and being true to oneself. I’m an Asian with goals, a deep passion for the arts, the sciences, sports and health. I’m an Asian who’d drop everything for her friends if they needed her. I’m an Asian who’s terribly afraid of the deep end of any YMCA pool and is insanely good at listening.

I’m more than just another Asian student at Penn State. I'm Grace Yuan Carella. I’m Grace Yuan Carella, who holds the name Yuan closer than anything she’s held before, as it’s one of the few things that reminds me of me, coming straight from my homelands of Hubei, China.

After experiencing, dealing and learning how to cope with the emotions that come with these racial interactions, I began to become numb to people who were openly mocking me and my culture.

The realization of this numbness stung more than the hateful comments and interactions. I’d been worn down to the point that I began to accept that my “community” was never going to show me “unity.”

We live in a place where it’s “OK” to mock the features of those who aren’t like us, place stereotypes on strangers who walk past us each day and spread hateful words to people we consider to be part of our “community.”

There’s a great number of minoritized people who are affected by the almost “normalized” racism that occurs not only at Penn State but other universities and higher-educational institutions around the world.

The fact that we call college campuses “communities” is almost a slap in the face. Out of all the overwhelming number of places I’ve traveled to in my life, campus is among the most divided places I’ve stepped foot on.

As a college campus, we need to do better. We need to stop placing labels and displaying actions of hateful racism toward our fellow campus members.

Writer and speaker Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie gave one of my favorite speeches about “the danger of a single story.” She emphasizes how stereotypes and personifying people based on little information is dangerous and harms everyone.

There are so many people who don’t know my story and haven’t flipped through the pages of the multiple books that hold them. There are people who haven’t rummaged through the bookshelf that overflows with my own stories of love, loss, friendships and adventure.

I want people to see me as more than another Asian student on campus. I want them to give me a chance to share my story and see that I’m more than an Asian who doesn’t eat a lot of ramen.

Campus isn’t going to change overnight, nor will the world that we live in. But, there is something you can do. You should take a second to reflect on yourself, the interactions with those around you, and demonstrate that unity can be achieved.