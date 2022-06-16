On March 17, Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy swam her final college meet.

In the 500 freestyle event, she finished 17th — just barely missing the cut to advance to the finals.

Who did advance was Penn’s Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer who has found herself at the forefront of the debate over trans women in sports.

Gyorgy then wrote a letter to the NCAA, citing her frustration.

“This is my last college meet ever, and I feel frustrated. It feels like that final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA’s decision to let someone who was not a biological female compete,” Gyorgy wrote.

“It hurts me, my team and other women in the pool.”

Gyorgy went on to mention she respects Thomas and knows the sacrifice it takes to swim at that level.

We all want to live in a world that is fair and equal. But what happens when those two things run in opposition to one another?

Not everyone has equal access to a driver’s license. An 8-year-old can’t get behind the wheel of a Honda Civic and whip it down I-90. If a cop were to see that, the red and blues are turning on right away. That’s not equal, but we all agree it makes a lot of sense.

We face a similar dilemma when discussing transgender women in sports. We have a side that claims it’s unfair to allow trans women to compete with cisgender women, and we have a group that claims we need to put equality above all.

Because this has become so intertwined with politics and activism, we have failed to find any nuance.

Female athletes who speak publicly against direct competition with trans women are deemed bigots, which has forced many athletes to remain anonymous, fearing an online mob will come after them.

According to the New York Times, a Princeton swimmer who raised questions about the issue was barred from joining a club for her “transphobia.”

Yet, the feeling of being harassed by an online mob may be similar to the feelings transgender people have to deal with every day as they fight to exist in a culture that has long pushed them to the outskirts of society with discriminatory language and policy.

Many on the right have rejected the entire concept of being transgender altogether, which is a stance I strongly oppose.

But here, we have to try and do what is fair, since sports should be built on a foundation of fairness. Before kids understand much else about competition, they’re able to tell when someone’s cheating or has an unfair advantage.

It’s the central value of athletics.

The NCAA requires men transitioning to women to undergo at least one year of hormone-suppression therapy before being able to compete with women.

Even after the therapy, trans women still retain some advantages. When competing with men, Thomas didn’t rank top 30 in the 1,650, 500 or 200-yard freestyle. Against women, she sat top 10 in all of them. In the 200-yard freestyle, she leaped from 554th to 5th.

I will leave it up to you to interpret that information as you will.

What I do know is we can’t label women as transphobic and bigots just for speaking up for themselves. This is their space, and they can defend it as they like.

Women had to fight for these opportunities, so when they feel threatened, it’s OK for them to be angry. They deserve to have a voice without being shunned from clubs on campus and so forth.

It isn’t just a few disgruntled athletes who have lost their competitions, it’s a large faction of women wanting to protect themselves.

Those who run college athletics need to sit down and listen to them and offer a real response — not just say what will make them look “progressive” in the media.

Scientific research on this is far from complete, but many will pay no attention to that regardless. Believing in science isn’t a pick-and-choose hobby, it’s something we commit ourselves to.

I don’t have all of the answers yet. Anybody who says they do is lying or trying to push an agenda.

It’s OK to ask questions. We can't let activist discourse dominate this discussion. When something’s unfair, we have to point it out.