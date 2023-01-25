Almost always in life, when there’s an expectation for how something is going to go, people are going to be left disappointed.

For the most part, there’s no telling what’s going to happen, and in an effort to be in control of a mutable future, our predictions and presumptions are left unmet and unsatisfied.

Nowhere is this classic phenomenon more harshly felt than in movies.

At one time, films were a true commodity, but today, there’s a surplus of movies, TV shows, documentaries and limited series.

Streaming has crammed our devices with more movies than the average person will watch in their lifetime.

It’s become exceedingly difficult to imagine a time when the phrase, “Let’s watch a movie!” wasn’t met with “Which one?” and endless scrolling.

This excess of movies is surely a blessing in its own way: We’ll never run out of quality things to watch, but it inevitably has led to a pickiness that only a glut of a thing can bring.

Thanks to the endless supply of movies and shows, there’s also an incessant run of reviews, ratings and critiques.

In one way that’s a good thing: We never have to risk watching a bad movie again. Conversely, access to reviews well before the release of a movie or TV show means we’ll know exactly when a great movie is about to arrive. But this knowledge, this certainty, this security, comes at a sharp price.

We don’t get to be amazed anymore.

The serendipity of great movies and TV shows has been heavily mastered and manufactured. The joy and the surprise of witnessing a brilliant performance or a directing masterpiece is tamed and frozen with the preservatives of streaming services and reviews.

Rotten tomato scores, IMDb ratings, and the countless other movie meter sticks have deprived the public of motion-picture magic.

People step into theaters or click play on their laptops with an idea of what a film is supposed to be – how good it’s supposed to be.

And the scary thing is that sometimes these reviews or critiques will create just enough of a disposition that one can avoid watching a movie or series entirely without ever having known if the critics were right.

Entertainment isn’t science.

While there’s certainly value to a highly educated opinion in entertainment, it’s all meant to entertain: What review should dictate when and why you feel entertained?

Regardless of if a presumption or bias about a movie is positive or negative — it’ll never be met.

No one can predict the future, and no matter how positive a score, rating or review may be, no one can predict when a film will entertain or bore.

It’s time to take a chance on movies and TV shows. Good taste is just as much about having a sense for what’s good as much as it is understanding what’s bad.

If all a person does is consume the very best of something, it’s far too easy to become alienated and numb to how good it is in the first place.

It’s time to start watching movies without checking the reviews first. Trailers are spoilers enough to inform us on the quality of a film.

Take the simple risk of starting a movie or a show without knowing what’s going to happen and how good it’s “supposed” to be.

And if it’s bad, may it be a lesson in what makes a movie good.

But if it’s great, savor it. You’re a witness to an experience that’s uniquely yours, and take it as a reward for a leap of faith.