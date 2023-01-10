Wait, she did what?

It starts small. It starts with little whispers into little ears when Sally holds hands with Billy during kindergarten recess. Suddenly, those little whispers turn into little giggles as the kindergarteners watch with their pointer fingers out, forming opinions.

But wait, didn’t Sally hold hands with Billy yesterday, too? Little whispers turn into actions that kindergarteners don’t have vocabulary for yet – gossip.

It’s not until middle school when it starts to turn away from innocence — when gossip starts to become something ugly, a thing that hurts, that informs the masses, and that starts with intention.

Kendra, who told Alexa, who told Mackenzie, said that Sally cheated on Billy. But wait, isn’t Kendra best friends with Sally? Didn’t they have a fight last week? Was the rumor mill fed because Kendra wanted to get back at Sally, or was the rumor truthful?

Whisper down the lane, a game played in elementary school, gets turned into something ugly. Something intentional. Something that has the power to hurt.

I went to high school. I’m a woman and had friends who talked like everyone’s business was theirs (and still do). It was like a reality show.

The star of the show, or gossip story of the week, were real people in school. Don’t get me wrong, it's entertaining until you’re the star of the show.

Full disclaimer, I participate in gossip, too. I love to hear about it but hate to be a part of the gossip story.

Mainstream media has historically always used gossip as a way to incite viewership. Remember the tabloid magazines in the checkout line at the grocery store?

Gasp! Miley Cyrus shedded her girl-next-door persona with a new look at the VMAs with Robin Thicke!

We all remember that one, don’t we?

I recently found, and have recommended to many friends, a podcast called “Normal Gossip.”

Basically, it’s anonymous morsels of gossip retold by the host to different guests.

Anyone I’ve recommended it to has immediately binged its three available seasons because it's hilarious, and everyone loves gossip no matter how “chill” or “unproblematic” they seem. It’s just a fact of life.

From an evolutionary perspective, in an article titled “Gossip – tales of the human condition,” gossip is a “form of cultural learning” — gaggle of cautionary tales or anecdotes that help the group survive.

The article goes on to explain how this is a form of “positive gossip.” Toni Brennan, the author, describes it as “positive” because it cements the bonds between the group. Also, as people, we like to hear about this type of gossip because it helps us model our behavior — how to evolve and avoid embarrassment.

Have you ever dated a SoundCloud rapper? Me neither, because we both heard stories from our friends and know how cringy it is to rap and then post it on SoundCloud.

The more traditional gossip based on celebrities or in between friends is what Brennan describes as “social comparison theory.” At a group level, it helps to develop the identity of the group and to differentiate the “us” from “them” identity.

It’s the gossip that makes us feel better about ourselves because the star of the story is doing something the group deems as lesser.

For example, your friend is talking to you about this random girl who tripped and fell down the stairs coming out of a bar because she was blackout drunk.

Then, your friend says it’s so embarrassing, and now you know she’s deemed as “lesser,” because somehow that friend would never ever trip up the stairs drunk as a skunk. The horror.

To sum it up, gossip can be both negative and positive. What started as little whispers with Sally and Billy can turn into tabloid celebrity gossip to entertain the masses.

More importantly, if you come across a really juicy gossip story, remember to submit it to the “Normal Gossip” podcast so I can hear all about it.