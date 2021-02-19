Apprehension clouded my mind as I trekked up Shortlidge Road toward the White Building.

Some of that stemmed from nervousness that the largely sedentary lifestyle I’ve grown accustomed to in the past year would render me incapable of making it up the infamous climb. Mostly, though, the slight fear of the unknown crept into my mind.

I had been tested for the coronavirus on Penn State’s campus before. I sat in a plastic chair and spat into a tube after the process randomly selected me twice in a fall semester I participated in as an off-campus student attending zero in-person classes.

But on Monday, I was heading to the White Building, where I’d stand alongside many of my peers in cooperation with the university’s mandatory testing taking place (still living off campus and still taking zero in-person classes by the way).

I was already curious as to how the building would be set up to accommodate for the influx of students going in and out throughout the day, and I’ve read some not-so-rave reviews about past testing procedures implemented by the university — heck, I’ve okayed the publication of some and promoted them on the Collegian’s social media channels.

So that’s where most of the apprehension really came from.

While I gathered my thoughts and shivered outside the building amid my wait in the socially-distanced line leading to the doors, I was met with my first friendly face.

One of the many White Building workers on-site — a group that consists of volunteers, Penn State employees and also external vendor employees, according to Penn State — approached the line from inside with a paper in his hand. It contained a barcode students could scan to begin preparations for the testing procedures, as well as a website to type in if the barcode wouldn’t scan.

Now, he didn’t make it very far before being told by a fellow worker that it was time for his lunch break. He persisted, going down the line of students, stopping briefly in front of each to provide the moment necessary to scan.

He ultimately conceded shortly into the process after being told once again that he had to take his lunch break, but even though he hadn’t reached my point in the line quite yet, I appreciated what he was doing to help make the process as smooth as possible.

It set the tone for the rest of my experience.

I shared a polite exchange with another worker as I swiped my ID after entering the building. Then I proceeded through the winding ropes set up like a Disney World ride that awaited at the end of my walk. I spent most of that walk trying not to crash into anything while also swiping through the directions on my phone in order to deem myself eligible to take my test and get my results recorded.

Another worker stood near the quickly moving line telling everyone how the testing would work. She wrapped up her latest rendition of the instructions just as I passed by, and — probably noticing that I was struggling between reading my phone and keeping my glasses from fogging — asked me if I was able to comprehend the instructions okay.

Someone who had probably repeated the instructions 100 times already, and most certainly repeated them hundreds more times after, took the time to ensure I knew what I was doing. A small gesture, sure, but I appreciated that too.

I continued through the process, swabbing my nose while simultaneously getting “five, five, 15” — five swirls in one nostril, five swirls in the other, and 15 dips of the swab into the sample tube — ingrained into my neurons thanks to the repetition from one of the workers.

I stood momentarily clueless holding a tube that held my completed sample and was swiftly summoned by another worker who collected the tube from me. I got directed toward a table holding hundreds of Penn State shirts in all different sizes, took one, and proceeded to sit among my peers in a socially distanced plastic chair to await my results.

I’d like to say that something interesting happened in this wait, but nothing did. You really have to just make the most of it — people watch, read on your phone, scroll through social media, something.

When my email arrived confirming my negative result, I headed toward my last line of the experience.

I waited to be called toward the exit once I reached the front of the line, shared with another worker one of those masked-up smiles where you can only kind of tell it’s a smile from the rest of the person’s face, and then presented my email result to the last friendly face I’d see in the White Building that day. Upon confirmation of my result, I put my phone away and graciously accepted a smell-checking sheet and a gift card to the Berkey Creamery before exiting.

I’m lactose intolerant, but I appreciated that gift card’s sentiment too.

Now, you can be my guest and not care about my experience (it is just one, after all). You can direct anger toward the university for its handling of the pandemic as a whole, its processes in bringing students back, getting rid of spring break, not adding enough wellness days. I can’t and won’t stop you from doing that. I’ve certainly done my share.

I guess what I took away was this: my definition of layering up is putting a hoodie on underneath my parka because it is so darn cold out. These people are adding layers to ensure their personal safety while also trying to keep 50,000 students and faculty members as safe and healthy as possible.

It’s not a fun process for you to head up Shortlidge, wait in a few lines and jam a swab up your nose, but it’s definitely better than overseeing said process and ensuring it balances efficiency and safety.

Whether you’re upset about something with schoolwork or your job or your personal life, or if you just plain don’t want to be in the White Building at that moment in time, still try to be thankful to the people who are working there. I gave a “thank you” at the end of each exchange I had and still felt like it wasn’t enough.

So thank you again, because your work does not go unappreciated by our community.