I’d like to think that if I were a character in the “Cars” movie, I’d be a fuschia Porsche 911. I’d have super, abnormally bright headlights and one speed I would travel at: super ungodly fast. More importantly, I’d be best friends with my favorite character of the movie series: Tow Mater.

Tow Mater is a spunky, trustworthy, loyal and super cool tow truck from the “Cars” series (in case for some reason you’ve never watched the movies). Putting Mater’s character aside, the tow truck dropped one of my favorite movie lines of all time:

“I don't fix these. I wanna remember these dents forever.”

Like Mater, I have my dents, scrapes, chipped paint and inevitable dings from opening the door too quickly to hitting the car next to me. We all have dents and dings, but how we choose to celebrate them is what matters.

Growing up, these dents were physical, as I was never a very coordinated person. I had (and still have) zero spatial awareness, no control of my limbs, the ever-lasting urge to spontaneously fling my arms around, and sudden (and aggressive) back cracks.

When I was younger, my mother was locked and loaded with every first-aid cut disinfectant under the sun. Our medicine closets and first-aid kits were more stocked than any CVS or Walgreens.

I was always finding a way to get hurt. Whether that meant jumping off of the top of the monkey bars, attempting to backflip off of the patio wall, walking into glass doors, bumping into table corners or smashing my foot on the legs of furniture. Yet, my favorite one was walking into stationary objects, such as cars, parking signs or any unmissable object.

As I grew older, these dents and scratches became internalized. On the outside, I had a fresh paint job, maybe even a fresh coat of wax, and my tire pressure checked. But, on the inside, I resembled what I imagine the Duggar’s laundry room to look like — a mess.

These dents were ones I couldn’t fix at the auto shop. These dents were ones that were here to stay.

Sort of like when you drop a Hydro Flask, the dent you create can always be pushed out, but a lump on the surface of the bottle will always remain. (This is not an ad for Hydro Flask or Yeti, but Yeti products are infinitely better for this exact reason.)

We all have dents. We all have different stories behind those dents. We all have different sources of these dents, and we all have given others dents. Dents are dents, and dings are dings. What matters the most is how you move forward with that dent.

Do you hyperfixate on fixing that dent, or are you more concerned about giving someone else a dent in return? Or is your mindset more similar to the one that I have, where you know life is going to dent you, and sometimes you just have to rock with your dents?

I used to get extremely upset over the small dents and miniscule dings I sustained. But soon I realized life is just a giant dent-bonanza. And those who chose to respond to those dents in a positive way ended up better than they were before.

Just like Mater, I hold onto my dents — not because it’s the easiest solution but because all of my dents hold a lesson I value. My heart has been dented by people I least expected; my legs have been literally dented by numerous hurdles, and my hands have been dented by people who put me as their second choice.

I don’t feel ashamed or any less human because I’ve been dented. Frankly, I think these dents are what make us human. It’s impossible to be perfect and undented, unless you are my father. (I say that sarcastically.) And to be perfect would mean to be untouched.

My dents are what make me. The stories they hold, the memories they celebrate and the victories they cherish all add to my bright fuschia paint that coats my shell. There’s nobody else in the world who has the same dents as me, and my dents don’t match up to anyone else’s.

We’re all our own glorious wrecks. We’ve all been hit and taken down, and we’ve all experienced the “not so fun” parts of life.

But those events are what inspire us and call us to get back up.

Life is about getting hit and learning how to get back up — or in this case, getting dented and still choosing to continue on your trip.