Editor’s Note: Megan Swift is the editor-in-chief of The Daily Collegian. This is her story, which isn’t representative of the Collegian’s opinion.

“Wow, I’m really gonna do this.”

Those were some of the words I incredulously whispered to myself while driving home from The Daily Collegian office last April. I’d officially begun my tenure as editor-in-chief, which is how most of you reading this will recognize me.

Though I’ll save my full, sappy story for my eventual senior column (oh jeez), I always intended to create a vulnerable dialogue while in this position, hoping to impart a bit of inspiration by writing a column every month or so and giving life updates.

Obviously, that didn’t go as planned. Not many things in life do (imagine that).

It brings me so much joy to represent the student-run newspaper at Penn State, meet local State College community members and get to know our Collegian staff members, but often, the discourse is brief due to time constraints, and it typically doesn’t dig much deeper than work-related topics or pleasantries.

And that’s always bothered me, if I’m being honest, because I hate pretending.

My hope is that by opening up and telling you more about my personal story over the next few months, I can inspire you to also be vulnerable or make you smile if you’re having a hard day.

Hard days.

We’ve all been there. But, as I’m sure you can agree, some hard days are more manageable than others. Maybe a good friend was there to give you a hug, or a parent sent you an encouraging text message. Those are the hard days you know will get better — like when the sun peeks through the clouds even though rain was expected.

When I was just 5 years old, to my delight, I landed my first dream role. Back then, I had the most ridiculously curly hair, and it was an even brighter, fiery auburn, if you can believe it. I was type-cast as Annie in the musical “Annie.”

Performing the song “Tomorrow” onstage absolutely changed my life. From that point forward, not only did I decide I’d become a singer one day, but the line, “The sun’ll come out tomorrow,” became my life motto to combat all types of hard days.

It became the fuel for the fire that was my rosy optimism. What I’ve learned to accept, though, is that it’s more than OK to be a little cynical occasionally — practicing realistic optimism, if you will.

Your life doesn’t have to be perfect, contrary to what I used to believe. There have been multiple times when I haven’t been OK. And you’re allowed to seek help, even though it can be so scary. I have, and it’s helped me learn so much about myself over the years.

Who knew that when everything seems impossible to deal with, taking care of yourself can be the best remedy? I certainly didn’t for “The Longest Time” (shoutout Billy Joel).

There are so many topics I’d like to talk about that have all contributed to the woman I am today. For example, my childhood and family, my love for music, my relationship history and my mental health journey, to name a few. But I’ll save all of that for my future tell-all memoir. (Check back with me in another 21 years please.)

What I really want to discuss, though, is living with chronically high expectations — of the world, of the people in my life and myself. Especially myself.

As a college student already struggling to find your place in the world, it’s easy to spiral into those thoughts of, “My work will never be completed because the deadlines are never-ending,” which can turn into, “Nothing I do is ever enough,” or even, “I’m not enough.”

Constant expectations can feel crushing — even suffocating at times — and when it seems like you’ve made one small step forward, the world has already moved three, leaving you behind.

And the more you feel overworked, the further the reason for the work slips out of focus. This pressure made it hard for me to find happiness and satisfaction while working in various roles this fall, among other circumstances.

What’s arguably worse is the utter exhaustion and burnout that are direct byproducts of these feelings. Someone recently told me, “Exhaustion should not be used as a measuring stick for success,” but the sickening truth is that it is.

I know I feel an adrenaline rush when I can barely think straight after a 12- to 15-hour work day. And I know I’m not alone in that — especially coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Editor’s Note: The only reason Megan decided to finally write this column is because she tested positive for coronavirus for the second time recently, and she’s had more time than usual for introspective thinking.

A few years ago, a series of events caused me to decide to purchase a ring on Amazon, but not just any ring. It’s a silver one that has three words engraved — “I am enough.”

I also purchased a silver chain, which I threaded the ring on and placed around my neck. You see, I made a pact with myself: I wouldn’t take the ring off of the chain and wear it on my finger until I truly believed the words it said, that I am enough.

Long story short, I still wear the ring on my finger every day as a reminder that I am whole just the way I am.

And you are, too.

Throughout my first year at Penn State, there was an ironic phrase that stuck in my friend group: “Life’s just funny like that.”

It was this all-encompassing tagline to say when something happened that was so outrageous it became hilarious. If you know me, you know I’m no stranger to laughing out loud when life doesn’t go my way; I think it’s healthy to make the best out of any bad situation, and I definitely have.

But when there’s a series of unfortunate events that happens that makes you feel discouraged, it’s hard to keep your head above the water (and we all know I already hate swimming). There comes a point in time when you just can’t find any aspect of the situation to laugh about anymore.

Even when you might be trying your hardest and then some, oftentimes there’s so much that goes on behind the scenes that no one but yourself will ever know the full truth. That’s why it’s so important to remember that we don’t know — and possibly will never know — what those around us are going through on any given day.

As an avid reader, I tend to liken that fact to the phrase, “Don’t judge a book by its cover.”

When I was asked as a child what I would change about the world if I could pick one aspect, my answer was always to “make world peace.” Now that I’m older, I’d like to take it one step further.

I wish everyone could have a holistic understanding of the people in their life without them having to provide an explanation or justification for the way they are — because when people find the courage to speak up about what they’ve been going through, it can often be too late.

It truly breaks my heart that pushing yourself past your breaking point has become the norm in so many people’s lives, including mine. We deserve so much better.

That’s why I believe there comes a time in every woman’s life when she must choose to take back ownership of her story — to become responsible for only what she can control and live with the utmost integrity, even during the hardest days.

It’s nearly impossible, especially for those of us with such high expectations, to relinquish any control.

But for me, that time is right now.

So yes, I “bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow there’ll be sun.” Let’s all take a deep breath and appreciate the mystery of what it will bring together.