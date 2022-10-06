As the famous phrase says: “A picture is worth a thousand words.”

But to me, a poster is worth even more. Just hanging on a wall, posters can say so much about a person.

Our dorms are a glimpse of our personality, and our selection of posters influences the first impression someone’s going to have the moment they set foot in our space.

From anime spreads to serial killer “fan art,” there's an endless catalog of prints for everyone found in dorms and apartments across the world.

Some don't pay attention to decoration and live their lives with empty, lifeless walls.

Others take endless time to find perfect pieces of paper to somehow reflect their personalities and interests — because sometimes these waxy 24-by-36 spreads have the ability to define eras of our lives.

When I first went to the poster sale freshman year, I felt overwhelmed. I didn't know which aspect of myself I wanted to display.

Not being the most prepared person, I had not done my research when it came to dorm decorating.

I didn't have any decorations in mind or a visual image of the space I would awake to each morning.

While browsing through the endless posters of “The Godfather” and “Rick and Morty,” I saw a singer who I've referred to as my queen as a highschooler, Lana Del Rey.

I knew she had to be part of my little freshman cube the moment I saw her.

As I continued to look for a companion for Lana, Eddie Vedder screamed for me to pin up another of my favorites — his band Pearl Jam.

Both posters didn't make sense together.

Yet, the contrast when I put them next to each other on my wall somehow made my dorm feel like my own for the first time.

Lana and Eddie — who represented my different musical personalities — were the main characters of my freshman year.

Whether it was a dreadful or incredible day, I could rely on them — they were my loyal posters.

I truly believe if I would’ve put any other posters up, I would've had a very different first year.

Now, as a sophomore, my philosophy has remained the same, and for that same reason, I decided to not use the posters I had during my freshman year.

I was starting a new era in my college life that was worthy of its own visual moment.

I once again went to the poster sale, but with a more concrete idea of a pattern I wanted my posters to follow.

I didn't want people or artists I admired.

I wanted to buy a poster I could just stare at for hours.

I once again browsed eternally, elbowing people next to me, trying to look at every poster available, until I saw exactly what I had in mind — art.

From abstractions to realism, I once again chose my first two posters the moment I laid my eyes on them.

The first one was “El Viejo Guitarrista Ciego” by Pablo Picasso, a piece where different shades of blue transmit a sentiment of tragedy and sadness.

The melancholic old guitarist ended up next to a more lively piece by Norman Rockwell called “Outside the Principal’s Office," where a young girl stares firmly with a smirk and bruises on her face after getting into a fight.

Now, every time I wake up as a sophomore, I look at completely different — but just as loyal — posters.

That is the impact posters have. They will be visual marks for a new era.

They not only serve the purpose of filling empty walls, but they give life a little bit more color as you decide which images will become your companions during the next chapter of your college life.