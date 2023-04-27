Monday was one of the worst days of my entire collegiate career.

I sobbed for what felt like the first time in months. I cry now and then at a sad movie, song or moment in my life, but I’m rarely overcome with emotion to the point where it feels uncontrollable.

Along with feelings of sadness, I felt sheer embarrassment and worried about how my family would react. I worried I had let down my parents, of course, but what sent me into a spiral was the feeling I had let down my younger brother.

I’m normally a good student. Despite never fully applying myself, I’ve done well academically. However, this year, and specifically this semester, that wasn’t the case.

In fall 2022, my GPA dipped ever so slightly, but in the spring, my motivation fell off a cliff. Though my classes were far more difficult, I had less work for The Daily Collegian and no internship, so I should’ve been able to actually juggle everything in my life.

But I didn’t, and now I’m battling to just walk at graduation. (I think I’m going to be able to, but I’m not sending this to my parents until I’m sure.)

Even through all of this, though, people at the Collegian grounded me. I knew none of them could help me logistically, but just being there for me was all I needed.

Since joining the Collegian in spring 2021, this support has been a constant.

While I was too scared to go to the Collegian office as a candidate, I still felt like I was a part of something for the first time since coming to Penn State.

I began on the baseball beat, alongside reporter Max and under sports editors Andrew Destin and Andrew Porterfield. My editors were eternally on my a-- to get my stories in on time and were critical of whether I was too short or too far over the word count, which are things that have helped me in many different aspects of life — but especially when it comes to my Collegian work.

Max taught me not to cheer at baseball games, showed me what I could improve on in my gamers and siders and set an example for what a great reporter should be. By the end of the baseball season, I started to carry a pretty heavy workload on the beat, and Max became my editor after becoming the football editor.

Once fall applications came out in the late summer, I knew exactly what beat I wanted to apply for: men’s hockey.

I honestly didn’t think I’d get it. Even though I knew I was a strong writer, I had only spent one semester on staff.

I ended up being placed on the beat, and that was one of the most joyous moments of my life.

Once the semester started, I began writing alongside Nate and Destin.

Nate’s writing skills were particularly impressive; I knew very little about him to start, but I quickly recognized how much I could learn from him just by reading his stories. Nate’s still one of my favorite writers from the Collegian to this day, even though he’s moved on to a much more financially responsible track.

Working alongside Destin was specifically surreal because the man is a legend — not only at the Collegian but in the entire college. Throughout the season, Destin taught me about being the worst-best reporter of all time.

I’ve never met someone so goofy that’s so good at his job. From setting the tone with constantly outstanding questions to teaching me how to get free ice cream at Pegula Ice Arena (which I’ve done at every single game since) to never shutting up during games, Destin made men’s hockey a blast.

Covering Guy Gadowsky and Paul DeNaples for that year was an absolute privilege in itself, but doing it alongside Destin is one of the most fun things I will ever do.

Once that spring semester rolled around, I started to fit in more at the Collegian — outside of sports reporting. I began going to parties, making real friends outside of work and even started going to the office.

This transition started with establishing a relationship with Alex, who’s become a close friend of mine, and my editors at the time, Luke and Zech.

Zech spent the year prior covering men’s hockey, so he understood the Gadowsky fascination. He was an awesome editor but an even better friend. He looked out for me and made sure I wasn’t overwhelming or overworking myself — while also expecting greatness from me. I will forever be grateful for having him to guide me.

Luke became one of my best friends at Penn State in spring 2022. The kid’s one of the most composed and calculated people I’ve ever met and is truly an incredible person. He’s a very naturally gifted writer and is the main reason why I became an editor.

As a constant communicator, Luke has called me several times — but three stand out.

The first came when he called to tell me to apply for the vacant sports editing position, gassing me up way more than I deserved at that point. But I still felt incredibly validated and appreciated.

I didn’t end up getting that spot, but Luke was there once again with a phone call to reassure me.

The third call came when summer editor applications opened. At that point I wasn’t positive I wanted to apply for sports editor again, I was a little demoralized and felt a little slighted. But there Luke was again, phoning me to tell me I should apply and encouraging me I would get it in the time around.

And when I did, he was the first person to congratulate me.

Before I officially started editing, I finished out my time on the baseball beat. Alongside Joel, Sam, James and eventually Jameson, the beat was undoubtedly one of the strongest that sports staff has ever seen.

Soon after, I began training. Luke and Seth were so helpful and taught me a ton despite dealing with a ton of work of their own.

I still remember the time Seth and I wrote a baseball gamer together at a table in the Willard Building at the last second, after realizing in the eighth inning it hadn’t been picked up. That moment made me appreciate him as a person and not just an editor.

Editing Seth’s stories over the past year, as he reverted to writing and I took on editing, has been an incredible honor. I never had to change less in a story than when I was editing something Seth wrote — he’s truly Him.

Once the summer started rolling, I once again looked to Max for guidance. He was hard on me, but I was better for it. I was also better for all the times he went to play golf and left me to post football content; it’s honestly the reason I ended up as editor of the semester (sorry to flex).

The summer was awesome. Reading sports stories without dealing with game coverage made the job easy even when I was seven hours ahead on a cruise in Europe for two weeks (sorry again). Working with awesomely consistent reporters like Timmy, Daniel, Liam and Kaleb was an absolute pleasure. Teaching candidates like Zavier, Jacob and Gracie was also a great learning experience.

Gracie was an outstanding candidate and won candidate of the semester as a result of that. She’s now one of my closest friends from the Collegian and someone I trust with everything.

As the end of the summer neared, I started reaching out to reporters to try and fill the second sports editor position for the fall — already deciding I would stick around.

Joel was one of those people, and he ended up being the selection. I was so excited to train him and edit alongside him in the fall, after working with him briefly during hockey, reporting with him during baseball and editing his work during the summer.

Joel was my rock in the fall, often picking up my slack as I battled my ridiculous schedule and deep-rooted depression. He pushed me to be a better editor and kept me organized during a time when I couldn’t afford to forget to do things.

Over the semester, Joel became my best friend at the Collegian, but thankfully he wasn’t the only one. I started to get closer to some reporters, like Zach, Joe, Tyler, Maggie and fellow editors.

Tyler, Joe and Zach are three of the most talented and hard-working writers the paper has to offer. I tease very few people more than these three, but it’s only because I love them and know they recognize how much I admire their journalistic abilities.

Talking hoops with Joe Tuman (and Joe Eckstein) is always so informative and going to Allentown with him (and GOAT Jim) to cover the NCAA Tournament was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Talking and watching puck with Tyler is a joy, and I’ll never forget the day the three of us sat at Willard and admired Russ Rose for 45 minutes. Talking about literally anything with Zach is hilarious, no matter the context, he’s a great friend.

Maggie is such a good friend who has put up with more of my bulls--- than most people will ever know. She didn’t have to stick by my side, but she did anyway. And for that, I’m so thankful.

I am forever grateful to everyone from the 2022 fall board of editors for helping me through a very tough semester, especially my good friends Kit, Caleb and top three.

Will has been an awesome mentor and partner with social media content; Megan stood by my side as I battled some tough things this semester, and Courtney is the best print night food friend a former DoorDash employee could ask for.

I’ll admit it, Kit scared the crap out of me at first. But now, it makes me so happy every time she sneaks up behind me at the table to give me a hug in those ghastly orange chairs. Caleb was an absolute trooper through some Grade-A bulls--- last semester, and spending time with him at high school football games was such a gift.

After trekking through a tough semester, I decided to step down from sports editing and apply for another editing position — one I earned despite some turmoil.

As social media editor, I began to interact with more people regularly, including the new sports editor Sam and multimedia editors Carson and Sophia, all three of whom are such good people.

Carson is the best graphic designer I’ve ever met and is secretly one of my favorite people to joke around with. Sophia is the nicest person on the planet and so incredibly poised. She’s very likely the only person in the newspaper’s history to win reporter of the semester as a writer then turn around and win editor of the semester as a multimedia editor; her talent knows no bounds.

Sam is so much less of an a--hole than me, which already makes him 10 times the sports editor that I was. He truly cares about the success of his staff, from every individual beat to each reporter. I will always admire Sam for his willingness to take responsibility for mistakes, even when they’re seldom his fault.

With sports staff in Sam and Joel’s hands, aside from the occasional gamer and update post from yours truly, I began to learn the intricacies of social media editing.

Cutting clips became an easy thing, at least when it was for top-notch podcasts like “Voices of the Valley” and “Wrap Around” rather than others like “It’s Not That Deep” (kidding <3).

“Wrap Around” clips were always the most fun to cut. Nick and Braden, two of the world’s greatest people, put together the world’s greatest podcast.

I love both Braden and Nick dearly — Braden for always giving me hugs and putting a smile on my face despite the fact he won’t stop messing with the board and Nick for his wonderful dark humor and level-headed actions in stressful moments. It’s an absolute travesty that the podcast won’t return next year.

As far as “Voices of the Valley” goes, I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to have been able to do a sports podcast with my best buddy. Not only did we get to goof around with Zach, but we also had a chance to host some top-level Penn State athletes. Shoutout to women’s basketball star Shay Ciezki for rating my shooting form marginally above Joel’s.

I guess while I’m mentioning Collegian podcasts, this would be a good time to mention the “It’s Not That Deep” co-hosts Phoebe and Olivia. This is going to be the hardest section to write because I love them both, but I think inflating their egos in written, soon-to-be-published form is the worst thing I can do. (Editor’s note: The reason this is the “hardest section” for him to write is because we are his hardest goodbyes.)

Phoebe and I have had one of the most winding and confusing relationships ever, but I’m extremely happy to be able to call her my friend. She’s one of the strongest writers I’ve ever met, despite not being a journalist, and she’s one of the first people I’ve turned to at my lowest points over this year.

Olivia is easily my least favorite person. I mean that. With that being said, no one knows more about me at Penn State than she does, and that is completely by design. Olivia is like a second little sister to me, completely annoying and generally the worst, but I trust her with anything and love her to death.

I read every single one of Phoebe and Olivia’s stories during the summer, and I can’t say the same for any non-sports reporter on staff. I would not be the person I am today without those two — granted who knows if that’s a good or bad thing.

Even though it was tough to tell my parents (who have been the biggest supporters of my journalistic journey — love you mom and dad), quitting Air Force ROTC was truly the best decision I’ve made to this day because it led me to all these amazing people and my home at the Collegian.

Funnily enough, I firmly believe I’ve spent more hours in the new Willard Building than anyone and surely more than I have in my apartment this year. While I wish I’d spent more of that time in my bed than staring at my laptop alone at the Collegian’s table at 4 a.m., I don’t regret a moment I spent around others in and around that office.

I used to be scared to go to the office, but now sometimes I’m scared to leave.

But a week from now, I’ll walk out of the Willard Building doors for the final time as a Penn State student and step into the unknown.

As I look back on my Collegian career, I’m eternally grateful for all the people I’ve met and all the experiences I’ve had.

I love this motherf----ing newspaper.