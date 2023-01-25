They say your home is your temple, which is why it was such a tough process to find where to live off campus after freshman year.

Me and my four current roommates sat in my 10-by-12-foot freshman dorm room and hammered out all of the important needs and wants. After taking some tours and discussing some more, we settled on our forever home — Nicholas Tower.

For the past three years, the five of us have lived in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom chateau overlooking the lively and bustling downtown State College area. It satisfied my need for a balcony and my roommate’s desire to live close to downtown.

An aged, pink countertop is the central aspect of the apartment that ties in well with a beige drywall backsplash. The dysfunctional sink and toilet in one of the bathrooms are signs of how old the apartment is, which contributes to its mystery. Another unknown thing is the temperature of the water, which fortunately has done a better job at waking me up than any other method.

Growing up, I never had my own room, so sharing it with two other people hasn’t really bothered me. The problem is mostly the carpet, which started out as white and has now become a color most reminiscent of what you’d see on the sidewalk outside of Champs after 2 a.m.

It’s always a treat to see what substances have been left in the elevator after a lively weekend. There’s usually a mixture of beer, pee and McDonald’s Sprite. The laundry rooms also double as a sauna due to the lack of ventilation. I’m guessing it gets up to about 120 F, and if there’s anything that needs to be added to the already grueling laundry experience, it’s heat.

Sticking your head out from the balcony on the weekends can also be dangerous, as there’s likely to be someone peeing from the floor above you.

Nicholas Tower features an open-door policy where there’s absolutely zero security stopping people from getting into the main building. Then, there’s the enviable scenario of being locked out of your apartment with all of your roommates gone, and it's happened to me twice. The only solutions were to either pay $100 for emergency maintenance or sleep in the hallway, which has a very comfortable linoleum tile design.

Nicholas Tower has been a lot of fun, though. It’s the setting of some of my best memories and saddest moments of college. It’s always been a place where I feel safe, and its proximity to downtown is really valuable.

It’s not too loud, as it's not around the restaurants and bars, but there’s never a shortage of fun going on. When it comes to renewing the lease, it was an easy decision because we all felt so comfortable here. It truly feels like it’s ours and it’s never been anyone else’s, even though that’s definitely not true.

If you’re looking for a unique experience, Nicholas Tower is the way I’d go.