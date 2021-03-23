To be the coach of an Olympic or traditionally non-revenue sports team at the Division I level is an unenviable task at the moment.

Don't take my word for it.

Look around the country at all of the various Division I programs that have been cut already or are playing toward their forced and planned obsolescence.

Let's focus our attention on the heart of Silicon Valley and Palo Alto, California.

That's not to dismiss any of the other programs around the country that are being cut — I don't know the intimate details of every Division I institution's financials, but I feel confident in saying many of these instances are perhaps knee-jerk and easy decisions to make.

As we shift our attention and consciousness to Palo Alto, we'll find Stanford, one of the top athletic and academic institutions in this country by nearly every metric.

The university announced it's cutting 11 sports at the end of the 2020-21 academic year, many of which happen to be some of the most diverse and representative programs fielded by the university.

I want to focus on Stanford's wrestling team, though it should be noted that all of the other 10 programs at Stanford deserve to be saved, and it's an embarrassment and a travesty that they were cut to begin with.

I'm focusing on wrestling because, quite frankly, it's the sport I can speak the most about given it's the one I cover.

And after this weekend, the decision to cut Stanford's wrestling team looks even more disastrous, embarrassing, hypocritical and short sighted.

Shane Griffith, Stanford's 165-pounder, entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 8 seed and steamrolled through the field en route to becoming the program's second-ever national champion.

Griffith did so while lacking institutional support from anyone but his coaches. He even rightly spurned the university, not choosing to give it the publicity and wearing an all-black singlet with no identifying marks that he competes for Stanford.

In solidarity with their wrestlers, Stanford's coaching staff donned all black attire as well.

The Westwood, New Jersey, native also took home Outstanding Wrestler honors at the tournament, further making Stanford's decision look incredibly foolish and proving everyone wrong that the sport had limited "prospects for future success."

Not only that, but donors have raised over $12 million to fully endow the program and fund scholarships, defraying costs for the university and proving that there's a large network of support behind it, as does the #KeepStanfordWrestling social media campaign that has caught fire.

Wrestling has been on the chopping block around the country recently, due to any myriad of reasons, including but not limited to Title IX concerns, funding, conference affiliations, regional support and other factors.

In the last five years, Eastern Michigan, Boise State, Old Dominion, Fresno State and now Stanford are among the programs that dropped or are planning to drop their programs, reducing the total number of teams to 77 Division I teams at the start of next season.

So for Stanford coach Jason Borrelli to lead his team through this crisis of mismanagement, depravity and hypocrisy by those above him is commendable.

To lead one of his wrestlers to a national title is even that much more impressive and worthy of more wide scale attention.

His wrestlers also deserve immense credit and appreciation for competing at all this season, and to have the success they did is further proof of their resolve, love of the sport and how wrong the university was on all accounts.

Stanford is a program that needs and deserves to be saved, fully-funded and sustained by any reasonable metric, not to mention the lack of Division I wrestling options in the nation's most populous state.

Penn State fans are wrestling fans first and foremost, but they also support one of their own.

Nittany Lion legend Kerry McCoy is currently serving as a volunteer assistant with the Cardinal and as the head coach of the Cal RTC after previously serving as Stanford's head coach from 2005-2008.

So if you found yourself rooting for Penn State at any point in the season, direct that fervor and passion to Stanford now.

The program needs it, and Penn State's program has given so much to so many.

Those of us involved and affiliated with Penn State in any capacity should appreciate all Cael Sanderson has done and the heights he's taken the program to and work hard to pay it forward for other programs.