It’s almost impossible not to know of the unbelievably tragic crime that was committed early on the morning of Nov. 13 against four University of Idaho students, whose lives were brutally taken in an off-campus house.

The crime immediately became a high-profile case in the media, as many mysteries like that tend to do.

However, with today’s social media, especially TikTok, this case has become a representation of the dangers of uninvolved individuals making speculations.

People seem to be so hungry for more information, spreading rumors and conspiring based on “vibes” they get from those who were a part of the victims’ lives.

Dylan Mortensen, Bethany Funke, Jake Schriger, Jack DuCoeur and Jack Showalter are a handful of many individuals who have been accused of the murder of Mortensen and Funke’s roommates Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who wasn’t a roommate but was staying the night in the house.

It’s amazing this case got the international exposure that it did, as the victims deserve to be remembered.

But accusations got way out of hand, and these people deserve an apology.

Mortensen’s and Funke’s social media apps were torn apart by these “TikTok detectives,” who were analyzing time stamps from their posts that night prior to the tragedy, completely disregarding time zones.

Insensitive comments on social media about their potential involvement got way too much support from people who knew next to nothing about that night, despite the investigators clarifying they were innocent right off the bat.

Can you imagine your roommates and best friends being brutally murdered under the same roof as you, having to find their bodies and living with the survivor’s guilt, and on top of that millions of strangers saying you “don’t sit right” with them?

Jack Showalter was seemingly a friend of the girls. There’s footage of him with Goncalves and Mogen that night, lingering back as they order from a food truck — which to the web sleuths, may as well have been his confession.

He was so widely speculated about on the internet for the few seconds he was seen on the footage. As a result, people were doing a deep dive on this kid and his family’s entire life.

Another clip of them walking to the food truck has recently surfaced, which shows they had arrived together, and he wasn’t just lurking.

It seems to me to be nothing less than a friend tagging along with the girls after a night out. And yet, as he mourned them after probably being one of the last people to see them, complete strangers made the tragedy worse by pointing their fingers at him.

There was an absolute manhunt set out for the Showalter boy for weeks. His family’s social media pages were tracked down and torn apart by the internet.

Two other falsely accused internet suspects included Jake Schriger, Mogen’s boyfriend, and Jack DuCoeur, Goncalves’ ex-boyfriend.

DuCoeur was apparently called about six or seven times earlier the night they were murdered, after they had come home from the food truck.

These names were also unbelievably slandered all over the internet.

Not one of these people online put themselves in the shoes of a college student before throwing names out for the world to condemn.

It was a Saturday night after a football game at a huge party school. The victims had been confirmed to be out at bars and parties.

Calling an ex or a current boyfriend after a night out multiple times isn’t weird in college.

People not waking up until after 10 a.m. on a Sunday also isn’t weird in college.

People coming in and out of a party house isn’t unusual in college.

It’s no secret this case was highly publicized with national updates, but speculations should have been kept private.

I’m a true crime fan like any other, but even right after seeing the first few crazy speculations, I felt sick to my stomach.

It’s so ridiculous to potentially ruin the lives of grieving people over a “gut feeling” when someone has absolutely no idea what’s going on in the investigation.

This wasn’t a true crime documentary or podcast. Those involved with the investigation weren’t going to reveal any crucial information just for the people online to eat up.

Not to mention, spreading rumors like these can be potentially harmful to an investigation. It can waste resources, confuse potential jurors and encourage people to falsely confess.

Can you also imagine being part of the victims’ friends and families and seeing people on the internet use the terrible tragedy as a source of entertainment — a fun mystery for them to solve?

These people didn’t keep the school’s community in mind. A college town like this is similar to Penn State and State College.

Everyone is somehow connected, and something like this would have shaken our town as well. Put yourself in their shoes, and imagine if this was happening on your own campus.

Now, the suspect Bryan Kohberger has been arrested. It seems he wasn’t connected to the victims in any way like people had thought. The investigators had clearly known for a while it was Kohberger, an individual the internet didn't suspect, just like they had said to the public after gathering statements from these people.

While people were in their own little world pointing fingers without a care about who it affected, the police were collecting evidence and building their case against Kohberger in order to get justice for the victims.

The affidavit has also been released for the public to see. It reveals information about how the police connected Kohberger to the crime, which includes a first-hand eye witness of Mortensen seeing Kohberger that night and hearing things.

According to the affidavit, she had poked her head out of her room multiple times, then said she saw a man she didn’t know walk by her as she was frozen in fear.

I don’t know enough about Mortensen’s actions that early morning besides the statements recorded in the affidavit, so guess what? I’m not going to speak out for millions to hear about it.

However, I can easily identify another opportunity, and have seen it start to happen already, for the internet to annihilate this girl for not calling 911 until the next morning, even though there is no evidence that said she knew there were actual murders happening.

Clearly that’s not all of the information. It’s so easy to say you would do something else in that situation, but you have no idea what it’s like.

Let’s all be easy on the girl who is no doubt suffering immensely right now, especially now that the suspect has actually been caught, and she’s most likely a key witness who will have to relive the events once again during a trial.

We can’t let the bias of our knowledge of the case today let us attack a girl who had no idea what was happening at the moment. It’s unlikely her mind jumped right to a quadruple homicide going on in her house, and even in the slight chance it did, can you imagine how terrified she was?

I want to believe that everyone has the right intentions of “helping” this case and not just building on false rumors to formulate hype around their theories for views and likes.

But, in the past few weeks, I just can’t wrap my head around how anyone speculating is doing so with people’s best interest in mind.

To find a sliver of light in this heartbreaking situation, this should be a learning opportunity for people to realize how insensitive and disgusting their words have been.

Murders unfortunately will never cease to exist, and social media is only going to develop more.

As this case continues, people must keep in mind the power the internet has. This isn’t a mystery game. This isn’t your entertainment.

Kaylee, Maddie, Xana and Ethan seemed to be full of life, and they deserve to get justice. They deserve to rest in peace. Their friends and family deserve to mourn in peace.