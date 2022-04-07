Editor’s note: This story contains a recollection of sexual assault. It also discusses self-harm and suicide.

At a young age, I convinced myself that everything happens for a reason.

Ever since then, I believed it. Those words acted as a blanket of peace, protecting me from the negatives of life.

I’m infamous for never taking things too seriously — laughing it off is one of my specialties. However, I have yet to laugh off one specific incident from ten months ago, and I hate it.

I was sexually assaulted.

It happened in his basement. I was wearing running shorts and a baggy crewneck. I was unconscious, but that’s not what he told me.

The morning after it happened, I remember sitting up and being overwhelmed with confusion.

Moments later, he came downstairs and asked to speak with me about the night’s events. He gave me permission to feel “embarrassed” — for what, I’m not sure.

He then told me he “enjoyed” it. He asked me to “finish [him] off.”

The room started spinning. I remember standing, trembling and leaving. I was unable to process what happened. Why would I do those things? How could I do those things?

For days, I stayed in bed, burying myself under my covers. It was the one place I felt free from the judgment of the world. I could just hide under a shield of cotton blend Macy’s sheets rather than deal with my emotions.

I was drowning in a sea of disgust, anger, confusion and guilt.

In hindsight, my memory of the summer sits under a hazy film. The only clarity lies within my spiraling thoughts.

My biggest question remained — how was I supposed to go on living?

I started listening to “enough for you” by Olivia Rodrigo. Her lyrics “Now I don’t want your sympathy, I just want myself back” played on repeat in my head. I found comfort in knowing others lose themselves entirely.

My skin felt like it was 10 sizes too big. Smiling felt weird on my face. Laughing was like running a mental marathon. Conversing drained me of any and all energy.

I didn’t recognize the person I’d become.

One day, my mom was finished with the sulking. She pulled me out of bed and asked me what happened.

I told her the bare minimum. The first words that left her mouth will stay with me forever.

“Why did you do that to yourself?”

Though the immediate embrace showed me she didn’t mean those words, I started thinking that maybe I was the one to blame.

The nightmares started soon after. Then came the panic attacks. Then the thoughts of self-harm and suicide.

I felt worthless.

When I visited my doctor for a summer checkup, I started crying. She asked no questions and prescribed me antidepressants.

I managed to tell three friends fragments of what I remember from that night. Every time I recalled what happened, it felt like someone was suffocating me. I just couldn’t do it.

Looking back, I can’t help but wonder — what if I was believed instead of questioned?

During the fall 2021 semester, Penn State received 25 known forcible sex offenses, the highest account in five years. This number encompasses reported, on-campus incidents — not including sexual assaults that may have occurred in apartments, fraternity houses or anywhere downtown.

Nor does the number include survivors who never reported.

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, one in six American women have been involved in an attempted or completed rape. This number does not account for those who did not report — nor does it acknowledge survivors of other genders.

Sexual assault is not some taboo societal conflict, so why are we still questioning survivors?

While I cannot speak for every survivor’s experience, my innocence was stripped from me, but my dignity was still left dangling by a thread.

Over the last ten months, I’ve managed to piece myself back together.

I’m able to recognize the beauty in life’s little things. My laughter is genuine again, my smiles are real, and I feel like the most authentic version of myself. While I’m not fully healed, I’ve acknowledged that the trauma will stick with me forever — but I shouldn’t let it dictate my life.

Looking back, I just needed validation. I wanted to know that with time, the pain will slowly subside.

I wanted to know that the panic attacks and nightmares wouldn’t last forever. I wanted to know there would come a day when I could shut my eyes without seeing him. I wanted to know that one day, I would be surrounded by people willing to pick up every fragment of my heart and patiently piece it back together. I wanted to know that my love was taken advantage of, my trust wouldn’t be tainted forever and my happiness would return with time.

But most of all, I wanted to know it wasn’t my fault.

For any survivors who may read this, I just want you to know that you are loved and worthy. Your feelings are valid. Your story will not define you.

Your struggles will soften, your trust will return and you will be OK.

Take your time, breathe and just know — I believe you.