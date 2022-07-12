Dearest friends, it’s time I share my very accurate and one-size-fits-all milk hierarchy. As an avid dairy alternative gal, I believe it’s my destiny to rank various milk types.

For the good of the order, the milks will be ranked from worst to best. While there are more than 10 types of milk, I’ve decided to go off of the milks that either truly tickled my peach or made me want to yack.

Obviously, this hierarchy is fully developed by scientists and myself, crediting to the validity and precision of the rankings.

10. Lactose-free milk

Oh, boo hoo. You’re lactose intolerant — deal with it, or just drink a dairy alternative. Respectfully, this is foul, and I am judging you.

9. Skim milk

Bruh is drinking watery whole milk.

8. Whole milk

I respect the distant commitment to the milk gang, but it literally tastes like butt.

7. Raw milk (unpasteurized milk)

OK, you’re raw-dogging your milk — risking it all for that liquid straight from the teat.

There’s a level of dedication I need to lowkey bow down to you for. You’re a real one if you’re drinking it straight from the udder. I feel some incredibly contrasting emotions toward you — fear, disgust, entertainment and admiration.

6. Coconut milk

One word: refreshing. If you’ve never had a latte with coconut syrup and coconut milk, you haven’t lived.

5. Pistachio milk

Don’t knock it ‘til you try it.

This milk is creamy, nutty and valid. Any time I go to a cafe that has pistachio milk, I will get it. Genuinely, try it.

4. Berkey Creamery whole chocolate milk

I cannot explain the creaminess, the chocolatey goodness. It toes the fine line of heaven and hell.

The pure satisfaction and bliss of the milk drowned from the most majestic chocolate-milk-producing cows, despite knowing I will be on the toilet for the next three hours.

To top it off, it’s award-winning. It makes me feel dangerous, mischievous… like a rascal.

3. Breast milk

Essential for life in many instances. Enough said.

(I’m restraining myself from making a “your mom” joke. You’re welcome.)

2. Almond milk

If you’re allergic to nuts, specifically almonds, too bad. Survival of the fittest, honey. Get with the program.

1.Oat milk

The creamiest, sexiest milk of all. It’s so simple, yet so entrancing.

My day isn’t complete without the sweet nectar of Chobani’s extra creamy oat milk. It’s unfair I was brainwashed for the first 18 years of my life, hearing nonsense about how oat milk was mid.

Any sane person would put their life on the line for oat milk.