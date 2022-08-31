Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian cannot be held liable for any falsehoods, embellishments or stupidity in the following column. Reader discretion is advised.

It’s been too long for my loyal fans.

That’s right, the bad boy of The Daily Collegian is back in the USA.

I know my readers have been on edge, begging me to write again ever since I left to go study abroad in Germany earlier this summer. Indeed, the well of my literary prowess will never dry up, and your hunger for my prose and superior journalism will soon be satisfied. For I am back and better than ever — ready to shoot that sweet, sweet satirical content straight into your veins.

My trip to Germany has really opened my eyes to the wider world and taught me to engage globally. Living abroad truly changes you and causes you to rethink your life upon returning to your home country.

There’s so much Germany can teach to the U.S. from green energy to soccer to pretzel-making to day drinking on public transportation. They are our neighbors to the east or west or north… or south… I don’t remember… (Editor’s Note: Since the Earth is a globe, all of these are shockingly accurate) but we act so cold and distant with them, like they’re Canada or something.

That is why I took it upon myself to be the U.S. ambassador to Germany on my trip over there. And that diplomatic immunity really came handy.

My flight from beautiful Newark, New Jersey, to Berlin was as smooth and pleasant as possible.

After a quick cavity search at customs, I was on a train into Berlin. Over the next several days, I would see all of the iconic tourist sites, the Brandenburg Gate, the Reichstag, the Berliner Dom, Checkpoint Charlie, the McDonald’s next to Checkpoint Charlie, the Berlin Wall, various walls in Berlin that were not the Berlin Wall, the Tiergarten, a pigeon eating a currywurst, strangers getting in personal space on the train and of course graffiti.

Berlin is often considered the graffiti capital of the world. I don't know who's in charge of declaring “the graffiti capital of the world” (maybe one of the prominent magazines, Graffiti Weekly or Graffiti Digest), but when in Rome, I thought I would spray up a little street art of my own.

That’s how I got my second cavity search of the day. After I was kicked out of the Berlin Central Police Department, I collapsed on my bed back in the flat I was staying in, exhausted. I had been up for over 24 hours, and this was only the beginning of my journey.