The damage of the public’s disbelief toward survivors of sexual assault | Column

This fall semester at Penn State has seen the highest reports of sexual assault on campus since 2016 — a number that doesn’t even include off-campus assaults.

There have been a total of 24 known forcible sex offenses this semester, when even one is far too many.

Sexual assault has become a more prevalent topic of discussion within the local community, but this doesn’t mean the problem is entirely new. Sexual assaults have occurred for a multitude of years, and while the number of assaults themselves are a problem, there’s currently an even larger issue at hand.

Ultimately, the problem lies within the public’s disbelief of survivors and their stories.

The strength it takes for survivors to come forward and share what may be the story of the most horrific events in their lives is beyond many individuals’ understandings, but that doesn’t mean they need to stay within the first stage of grief for the entirety of their lives.

Penn State and the surrounding members of the community must take steps to believe survivors and let the legal system handle the depths of investigation.

Yes, the university has taken steps to address this problem through town halls and its on-campus resources for survivors, but that still doesn’t negate the stigma members of the community have toward survivors.

Even Penn State’s history has been forever tainted by sexual assault, as it’s been 10 years since the height of the Jerry Sandusky trials — which found the former Penn State football defensive coordinator guilty of 45 counts of child sexual abuse.

The survivors of Sandusky were faced with not only legal battles but the battle of disbelief in their stories — a battle that still persists to this day. Similarly, many survivors in general face the same problems daily from voices of the public.

How can there continue to be skepticism toward these cases even years after they’ve concluded in a court of law?

Countless assaults have undoubtedly gone unreported for years due to the societal stigma surrounding the disbelief of survivors and their stories.

French scholar Voltaire once said, “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities,” which directly correlates to sexual assault cases.

This begs the question, what would the magnitude of the atrocity be if people chose not to believe altogether? What’s so absurd about someone coming forward to depict their darkest hours, and what do we have to gain from not supporting those who need it most?

Survivors not only have to face the internal struggles with moving forward from their abuse but also have the added layer of external doubt. Scholars and therapists have cited how survivors have notoriously suffered with repressed memories — meaning it can take years for the brain to process the extent of their abuse — which combined with the skepticism they’re hearing from the public, can put them over the edge.

Sexual assault survivors can grapple with many different disorders, such as post traumatic stress disorder or bipolar disorder, after their initial abuse, and research has shown the average age of a survivor to come forward is 52, according to CHILD USA.

But yet, how can anyone move or come forward if they’re not even given the chance to be believed?

The solution is simple.

Continue the conversation about sexual abuse and further the awareness about what constitutes sexual assault. There needs to be an increase of platforms given to survivors for them to share their stories in safe spaces.

We need to not only listen to survivors but truly hear the depths of their stories.

You are not a judge. You are not the jury. You are not an investigator. Leave the sentencing to the professionals. All you need to do is pay attention, be a friend and most importantly — believe survivors.