I’ve never considered myself a thrill-seeker.

Any time I’m in a risky situation, I take the time to assess its risk and deeply consider the chances of danger and, more importantly, death.

But in recent years, I’ve started to push the envelope on my “non-adrenaline junkie” status. I started doing short cliff jumps off of bridges and rope swings into rivers and lakes.

Two years ago, I took things a step further by doing a 45-foot jump next to a waterfall and tried to top that with a 40-foot jump at a different waterfall.

All of these activities were in my control and certified in my mind to be safe.

I always made sure to watch someone else do it first. I never tried anything without seeing someone else do it without a scratch. At the first sign of sketchiness, I’d bail.

But the limits I’ve placed on risk-taking and thrill-seeking have certainly been bent with my recent introduction to whitewater kayaking.

Prior to this summer, I’ve never associated kayaking and thrill-seeking.

In my mind, paddling was always a peaceful and relaxing exercise that was best lived out on a calm lake or a slow-rolling river.

This may be the case for flatwater kayaking, but running rivers with whitewater is an entirely different game.

Paddling is one of the adrenaline junkie’s favorite sports. Not rock climbing, alpine climbing or mountain biking — kayaking is where thrill-seekers meet their match.

Just a month ago, I paddled the Pigeon River on the border of North Carolina and Tennessee.

This was my very first river and my first time kayaking in moving water.

Every muscle in my body tensed and flexed in anticipation of being battered and thrashed by the chaos of the Pigeon, but with every wave that I forged through or rock I skirted past — my confidence surged.

When you’re paddling, you can hear the rapids roaring ahead of you. You can see the water churning in a white-hot fury in the distance.

It’s terrifying. The river carries you forward, and the river can’t be fought.

Whether you’re paddling against the water with all of your might or keeping your blades above the waves, the river takes you with it.

It must be accepted and submitted to. There’s no other way, and that’s truly the thrill of paddling.

Paddlers have to surrender control. Even with incredible finesse and technique or power and experience, there’s no telling what the water will do with you.

The rock formations that shape the rapids and the rain that feeds the rivers ebb and flow mutably from day to day. Not even the greatest paddlers can definitively read a river down to a T.

And that’s why this sport is so sought after; it’s the adrenaline junkie’s favorite hobby and a thrill-seeker’s sacred passion.

Before and in a rapid, my shoulders tighten in fear for what the water will do, and as I pass out of the crucible of the waves, a sweet relief comes over my whole body because I survived.

The Pigeon is a beginners’ river. For a first-timer like me, this was the perfect setting for my introduction to whitewater kayaking.

There are four rapids of note on the Pigeon: Lost Guide, Hawaii 5-0, Double Reactionary and Accelerator, but of the four, it was Lost Guide that became my baptismal acolyte of paddling.

Ahead of each rapid or chain of waves, my more experienced friends would list off the directions to tackle the next rapid and the areas of consequence to avoid.

“Stay middle, and then go middle right.”

That was the direction offered to me in an eddy before Lost Guide, but for whatever reason, I heard the opposite — “Stay middle right, and then go middle.”

In my overconfidence, I went in the first group of boats to go down the rapid, but before I could realize I was following a different line than the others, I was committed to a line straight into the heart of Lost Guide.

Lost Guide is a giant hole in the river. A boulder juts up from the riverbed and forces the water to go right over it and smash down back toward the bottom. It forms a vortex in the water like a great white rolling pin.

It earned its name because it can throw a whitewater rafting guide (or a novice kayaker) from his or her boat and into the hole.

While my friends slipped around the hole to the left and the right, my kayak crested over the boulder, and for a split second, I stared down a gnashing violence of whitewater.

The smile I had been wearing all day was thrown into a look of horror as the lip of my boat caught the wave, lifted me off the river and threw me head first into the hole.

The first thing that hit me was how loud it was at the heart of the rapid. I sat there upside down in my boat in the churning and roaring pit as water held me and my boat in its gaping mouth.

Not that I had the composure or the wherewithal to roll myself back upright (a fundamental technique of whitewater kayaking), but my paddle was gone, so I had no way of rolling back up.

So, I pulled off my kayak skirt to release myself from my boat, and I expected to be jetted downstream and out of the hole. But the river wasn’t holding my boat in place at the surface.

The water had its grip on me deep under the water.

I was tossed about like a balloon in a storm, and with all my might and with the aid of my life jacket, I fought to climb to the surface.

But the water seemed to drag me down by my feet and push me to the bottom by my shoulders. I fought to the surface for a second for a taste of air, only to be thrown back down beneath the water.

It held me in one place below the surface, yet. I never touched the bottom of the river.

I managed to fight my way up for one more quick breath and flail my arms about, desperately hoping a hand or a rope would be there to rescue me.

There was nothing.

And as I was pulled back down beneath the waves, I realized I didn’t have any more strength to fight the rapid for another breath. As the water pounded against my body, I continued to work and fight against the water only to feel a horrific possibility settle into the back of my mind.

Then, the rapid spit me out.

I slowly floated from the depths, and the water gently carried me down the river. Instead of terror and fear, a sweet relief came over my body. I was overjoyed because I was alive.

Never in my life had I ever experienced such happiness. I sat on shore and wide eyed in awe because the trees had never looked so beautiful and the overcast skies never seemed so perfect.

Later that day, the fear eventually came back. The horror of the thoughts I had beneath the waves resurfaced in my heart and reduced me to tears.

The scary thing is that Lost Guide is an average and tame rapid in the world of whitewater kayaking. It’s considered a Class III rapid on a scale that goes up to V, and the difference between swimming in a Class III and a Class V can be life and death.

In the grand scheme of whitewater kayaking, my swim in Lost Guide was a routine and rookie mistake, but it put the fear of God in me.

While I sat on the shore, I watched my friends paddle up stream and into the hole. While I stared at the feature that tried to drown me, they surfed and played in Lost Guide.

But this is a thrill-seeking sport, and instead of scaring me away to stick to hiking and rock climbing, my baptism on the Pigeon got me hooked on paddling.

Just a week later, I hopped in a kayak in a lake to practice my roll, and a week after that, I was running Nantahala Falls.

As I write this, I’m in the middle of planning my next excursion out to a bigger river with more stout rapids.

Now, I’m starting to consider myself a thrill-seeker.