He is the boy wonder testing his mettle across the pond. He is an American hero just for being there. His name is Christian Pulisic, and he deserves a parade. Here is why.

He put his family lineage on the line for his country by slamming the family jewels in the name of freedom.

Pulisic is also making people believe the U.S. has a legitimate shot in this FIFA World Cup.

He really is an American icon. The soccer star from the town made of chocolate succeeding on the world stage — sounds like a European nightmare.

It’s not just his actions in the game on Tuesday that call for a parade. He’s also deserving due to the amount of unearned hate he receives.

Being an American soccer player in Europe seems to be frustrating. You’re far removed from everything you know back home, and the fans in the stadium don’t view you as any semblance of a hometown hero.

Also, for many people who aren’t avid soccer fans, Pulisic is the only recognizable face in American soccer. That means that when U.S. soccer is thriving, he’s on top of the world.

If the U.S. isn’t performing, though, he’s the only scapegoat.

He has dedicated his life to a sport that’s generally way less popular in his home country and hasn’t received anywhere near the amount of publicity and fame he deserves.

No matter the outcome of this World Cup, we need to celebrate what Christian Pulisic has done, not just this past week or the coming weeks, but his whole life.

As a child prodigy, he was the Lebron James and Bryce Harper of U.S. soccer. It’s hard to celebrate a player who plays all of his games at 10 a.m. across the world. This is why we can’t let the opportunity to celebrate one of our very best pass by.

He may not have lived up to expectations, as he’s currently a bench player for Chelsea F.C., but the World Cup is about representing your country. It doesn't matter what you’ve done before this. It won’t matter what he does after this. All of the hate he gets for not starting can mean absolutely nothing.

Pulisic can build his American legacy and solidify it all in less than a month. Few people have this kind of all-or-nothing opportunity. It’s his move.