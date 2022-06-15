Last Sunday, I was standing beneath a tree, sipping my morning cup of coffee, and the heat of a summer day had just begun to set in.

There was a full day of work ahead, and part of me had come to that tree to take a deep breath and clear my head of any stress I had burdened myself with.

One of my coworkers, Henry, walked up and stood across from me, strumming an acoustic guitar in the shade. His focus rifled down between the taut strings and frets, and with nimble hands, he wrought forth sweet and resonant sound from a curved, hollow box of wood.

As I listened to him play, I began to make requests for different artists, and from a carefully curated yet broad library of songs in his mind, he summoned forth any and every request I had from The Avett Brothers to Taylor Swift.

It’s only from years of cultivation and determination does someone take what can be a crude and now-stereotyped instrument and draw out music that touches the soul.

But in my life, I’ve spent years ridiculing friends for pulling out a guitar at every opportunity, often citing the “guitar guy” stereotype: the college guy who goes out into some grassy quad and strums out the handful of songs and chords he knows.

I’m wrong for doing that for a number of reasons.

It’s in bad taste to blast someone over a skill I don’t possess, but more importantly, it belittles the gift of music.

Music is and will always be a gift to all of those who can listen.

At the summer camp where Henry and I work, counselors and campers have their phones taken away. Without fail, someone will come to the conclusion: “I wish I had my phone, just so I could play music.”

On the surface, this is a touching sentiment. Of the infinite functions of a smartphone, people always seem to long for the ability to stream music the most — more than social media, texting or games.

But Spotify and Apple Music aren’t the only sources of music. SoundCloud, YouTube or even the radio aren’t the only means of playing your favorite artist.

The gift of making music has seemingly been relegated to neglect in the age of Bluetooth speakers and noise canceling AirPods.

Concert goers will be quick to say live music hasn’t lost its popularity or its importance, but maybe music making has become a skill reserved for “performers.”

Sharing the little music we have to offer has become too vulnerable of an act. Because of unfounded critics like me, many will shy away from ever sharing their sound with the world or from attempting to become a player, even a poor one.

Playing music should be a casual act but a special one. It’s not an art form that excludes the amateur. Rather, it should invite dilettantes.

Sharing a song with a friend, whether it’s a cover or an original, is an intimate act and a treasured gift.

And I’ve found, I’m a wealthier man for every new song I hear or each genuine rendition of a familiar one.

In truth, I’m not always looking for music in my life. Usually, I’m on the lookout for more opportunities for silence in my day.

On that Sunday morning, Henry played The Avett Brothers’ song “Offering.” I closed my eyes and let my mind go blank.

Even though I didn’t ask for it, he decided to play anyway, and I couldn’t be more grateful he did. Without knowing, his lyricless playing was exactly the thing I was looking for under that tree.

While music filled my ears, I stood in wonder and awe of what hours of practice and repetition could turn into on a warm mountain morning beneath a tree.