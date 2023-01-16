Penn State students are lucky they have so many classes and facilities offered to them.

Whether you want to be an astronaut or a teacher, the university offers an environment to work toward achieving all of your dreams.

However, there has always been a heavy judgment on anything people decide to pursue that isn’t going to guarantee a six-figure salary — specifically the arts.

It’s so often looked at as a dumb or wasteful decision to use your education to do something in the arts field you’re passionate about.

If they want to be a painter, just paint, don’t go to school for it.

Movies are a hobby, not a career.

Poems? Cute.

STEM students have a lot of homework — which probably consists of a lot of difficult math. But, it differs extremely from the arts.

It’s incomparable and quite frankly immature to put anyone down for their career choice.

My favorite TED Talk is one by Ethan Hawke called “Give yourself permission to be creative.”

He reflects on how people don’t really take the time to concern themselves with the arts until they need it.

“Their father dies, you go to a funeral, you lose a child. Somebody breaks your heart, they don’t love you anymore,” he said. “And all of a sudden, you’re desperate for making sense out of this life, and has anyone ever felt this bad before? How did they come out of this cloud?”

He also talked about the inverse, when something great happens and you’re left wondering what’s happening to you.

“That’s when art’s not a luxury; it’s actually sustenance.”

I think this TED talk really gave me the confidence I needed to get rid of the doubts I ever had about growing up with creative strengths and very weak math skills.

But in college, I have constantly come across people who have given me unsolicited comparisons of my classes to their own full of STEM and tough business classes.

With a major focused on writing and a minor in English that falls under the same creative umbrella as the arts, I found myself wondering if I should be embarrassed by my aspirations that don’t seem as mentally challenging.

I’ve laughed off my inability to do MATH 21 problems with finance and engineering friends, but I don’t think they realize the creative and emotional precision in the courses they perceive as “easy.”

The arts are a necessary part of everyone’s everyday lives — even if they don’t realize it.

Hawke’s words can apply to college kids immensely.

We’re defined by what we want to offer the world, and we’ve created a hierarchy about how much it matters based on a future potential salary.

But, in these ever-changing, defining years of our life, we are constantly looking to the arts to provide us with those words that will validate the crazy emotions.

The New Yorker prints are hung up on so many dorm room walls; broken hearts cry to music after a break up, movies and fancy dinners are universal first dates, and books are used as a handheld temporary escape.

It makes them feel something, of course.

The goal is to always have their breath taken away by beauty. Yet, it still seems that art, the same thing responsible for creating such amazing things people seek, is not a wise choice to study.

Of course, it’s not guaranteed to be wise financially. But, people do it to provide these essentials.

So, next time your friend in the arts has a genuinely hard day with a course and you complain about how hard your lab really was, maybe think twice.

Just remember how valid the arts are to you the next time you turn on a movie or put your headphones in to listen to music.