Each week, The Daily Collegian columnists provide advice to help solve all of your problems. This week, our readers have what might be the most various questions, from preserving carpets from a puppy’s wrath to getting a consistent turnout to club meetings.

Dear TDC,

When the world gets heavy, what do I do?

From,

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

When the world gets heavy, there is so little we can do but take a deep breath. Being overwhelmed and feeling defeated by life is a difficult — but necessary — aspect of life.

Despite the struggles that emerge, moments like these are the ones that let us appreciate the positive moments that we often take for granted.

As someone who asks herself that same question every time the world gets too heavy, there's no instant solution or a way to prevent it.

But, I'd recommend you do something that sounds simple yet takes a lot of work — rationalizing.

Knowing this is temporary and fixating on the positives, which may seem smaller, is the best way to let the world feel less heavy a day at a time.

Remember this experience is a normal part of being a human, and even the most achieving person sometimes can't leave bed because they feel that the world outweighs them.

From,

Fernanda López

Dear TDC,

How do I get my puppy to stop s—ting on the floor inside?

From,

Clorox wipe purchaser

Dear Clorox wipe purchaser,

According to Wikipedia, “the modern wolf is the dog's nearest living relative.”

Wolf packs operate according to the laws of the jungle. You need to assert yourself as the pack leader to get your dog to stop pooping.

Right now, your dog is the alpha. You need to become the alpha. To become the alpha, you need to get on all fours and face him, dog to dog. You may need to bark and snarl or even fight your dog, but he’ll come to respect your authority.

Hope this helps!

From,

Braden Dyreson

Dear TDC,

I am the president of a club that struggles to get people to consistently show up to practice, despite getting a ton to come out early in the year. How do I get people to show up again?

From,

Bob

Dear Bob,

That’s a tricky one because in college, it’s going to be naturally hard to keep people showing out to things as the semesters drag on. But nonetheless, I will try my best to provide you with wisdom to combat the issue.

First thing I would recommend would be to have a really strong social media presence for your club. If your members are getting featured and practices are being posted, people are going to want to be involved more often. Social media is our generation’s greatest gift to public relations.

Second, people join clubs in college because they’re looking for a community. Right off the bat, in the beginning of the semester, make social settings aside from practices and meetings so people can get to know each other, and they’ll show up to be with the friends they’ve made in your club. It’s important to continue to have these, as well, so people have an incentive to keep being involved in the club.

Just make it fun. People need an outlet in college, and you can be that for them. Good luck.

From,

Kit Schroder

If you would like your questions answered, fill out this form for next week’s column.