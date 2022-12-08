It's that time of the year once again.

A combination of stress, madness and confusion emerge as we prepare to close the semester after yet another chapter in our college lives.

Many aspects of life can be dominated by perseverance and practice.

Yet, other ones as simple as traveling by plane can continue to be nerve-wracking no matter how many air miles you’ve accumulated.

In the past two years, I’ve visited more than a dozen airports and sat through endless flights.

Being on a plane and handing my passport to people behind an American Airlines counter have become images my brain is too used to.

Everyone who knows me assumes I'm a master passenger — someone who’s used to hopping from one plane to another.

But, when I fly, I still get as nervous as the first time I traveled on my own.

Contrary to popular belief, the actual flying experience is not one I'm frightened of. In reality, once I'm sitting on the plane with my luggage in its right place, I feel like I've accomplished my mission.

Yet, the steps and interactions that need to take place for me to be sitting comfortably in that seat are ones I can't keep out of my head.

To begin with, not being on time is an ongoing fear that haunts everyone. Often, alarms can be traitors, and airlines are not allowed to feel compassion.

Once you miss your flight, you're on your own.

Sure, missing a flight and being stuck in a wonderful place like Paris doesn’t sound terrible, but not making it home for Christmas is one thing my mom would hold against me for decades.

Other more irrational fears are ones that also make me fearful of flying — like losing my passport.

I lose everything, and I blame it on my genetics.

Because of that, I was forced to find certain tactics to keep my passport safe and sound.

Opening and closing my backpack every five minutes just to feel my prized passport is the one tactic that has continued to work for me.

Despite passports not having the ability to grow legs and leave my backpack, I still stick to my personal belief that it's better to lament than to prevent.

Finally, what has continuously made me tense about flying is getting lost at an airport.

Not only do I lose things, but I also lose myself in crowded areas. To my luck, there's nothing more intimidating than a massive airport.

Unfortunately, I need to take more than one plane to go home, which implies taking connecting flights — two words that’ll continue to give me nightmares.

Terminal numbers, changing departure times and suitcases dragging are one of the many images I need to walk by to find my next flight home.

Yet, all of these intimidating steps seem easier if that's my only ticket to eating a hot meal at home.

Traveling alone is an experience I will continue to be thankful for and encourage others to have.

After doing it many times, I've come to the realization that crying at an airport shapes someone's character in a way not many experiences do.

Being stranded in a foreign city without your luggage forces you to find solutions in the middle of desperation.

Sprinting from one side of the airport to another to not lose your only way home might be disquieting, but it undeniably makes the arrival even more special.