The tactics to get hateful protestors off of Penn State’s campus aren’t working.

If you walked by the Willard Building on Tuesday afternoon, you likely came across the shouts and screams of two men who claimed they were born-again Christians.

They were shouting homophobic and sexist slurs at a crowd of students. They held signs that said things like, “Women belong in the kitchen,” as well as “Repent and obey Jesus or end up in hell” in regards to various, incorrectly quoted Bible verses.

The students were engaging back with them in anger. And they had every right to be hurt.

The men’s posters and words were blaring slurs and derogatory phrases in the faces of innocent bystanders. I even saw them call a few people out. One boy who didn’t even say anything to them was told he’d go to hell for chewing tobacco.

However, these men came onto our campus to hurt us with these filthy words. They packed up their posters and video cameras, put on their jackets and faced the cold weather for the sole purpose of getting a reaction out of us.

It’s time we stop giving them what they want.

It isn’t easy at all to be the bigger person in these situations. Seeing these people verbally attack students who have worked so hard to find their identities and overcome adversity is not something you want to put your head down at and ignore.

But these signs and shouts from religious speakers aren’t anything new.

They’ve been roaming around for years now, hungry for anyone to disagree with them and egg them on so they can just preach more messed-up virtues like they did on Tuesday.

They’re not going to change their clearly made-up minds from being yelled at or laughed at. If they know their message is being digested in any way, they’ll want to return to our campus in an attempt to spread it once again.

It’s sad this is the way they see the world. This is not attempting to “save” people. However, I have no pity for them.

What I do have is confidence in our community to know the words they’re spewing aren’t true. The school spirit we have that continually impresses the nation and brings us together is stronger than these pathetic people.

While in the past year students haven’t always seen hurtful situations like these be prevented or addressed by the administration, the resilience of the student community toward these situations shows there will always be a resource in appalling events such as this one.

Turn toward your peers, and others you know will be there for you. The list of those who would agree this is a disgusting display of beliefs is endless.

But, don’t turn to these hateful speakers to let out your anger.

You won’t be putting your head down to turn a blind eye, but rather, you’ll be triumphing in these situations for not letting these ignorant people do what they came here to do.