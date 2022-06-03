“Stranger Things” has dominated pop culture for over half a decade now. It doubles as both an ‘80s nostalgia piece and sci-fi thriller and has been a gold mine for Netflix. This is probably why it wasn’t a tall order to spend nearly $30 million per episode of the fourth season of the show.

The first seven episodes were released last week, and the final two will be released on July 1. This is a new approach for Netflix, as it usually releases the whole season of its shows in bulk to appease binge culture.

The success of other streaming platforms releasing weekly episodes has put the pressure on Netflix to adopt the practice. This release method kind of finds a nice middle ground of both.

This release schedule gives viewers over a month to catch up on this season and any previous seasons and builds a month of hype toward the finale, with the ninth episode reportedly coming in with a runtime over two and a half hours.

Fans have been starving for “Stranger Things” content, as it has been nearly three years since Volume 3 was released after coronavirus delays. Volume 4 obliterated Netflix’s premiere weekend viewing hours record with 286 million hours over three days.

All of this raises the question of what Netflix can do next. There’s still another season of “Stranger Things” coming, but that will be the final one, according to the show creators, The Duffer Brothers. The course of action will be very telling for what Netflix’s future model will be.

Will it create spin-offs of its greatest episodic success and milk it for everything it’s got, or will it try and come up with something fresh and new? The first option is a lot easier, of course, but it might lead to fan dismay if the spin-off isn’t done correctly.

Netflix has been accused of formulaic show and movie writing and has been known to get a little sequel happy — was there really a need for “The Kissing Booth 2,” much less a third one?

Netflix still has some time before it has to worry about this, but the clock will soon tick on if it can’t bring another thriller to the table that can be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series by the Emmys for all three seasons like “Stranger Things” has.

Netflix has done it once and has taken over the world with a pop culture phenomenon.

Only time will tell if it can do it again.