Before the sun even rose on June 14, students and residents lined the sidewalks of State College, waiting for the grand opening of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

Cane’s has been rising in popularity for some time now. The Louisiana-based chicken restaurant has spread across the country, drawing lengthy lines with each new opening.

I personally believe Cane’s to be the best chicken downtown State College has to offer. Big Dean’s Hot Chicken is just fine. Chick-fil-A can rival Cane’s, but it isn’t downtown.

I don’t think we should stop with Cane’s. We need to build a complete lineup.

About midway through the 2021 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams were one of the best teams in the NFL. The roster was stacked. They could have taken that roster into the playoffs knowing they have a shot to win it all.

But they didn’t settle. They went out and got Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. Two veteran contributors who could add something to the roster.

The Rams ended up winning the Super Bowl.

So, how does this relate to the State College chicken scene?

Our current roster is fine. I can live with Cane’s, Chick-fil-A and Big Dean’s — but I want more.

We need Popeyes.

Pound for pound and dollar for dollar, I believe Popeyes to be the best fast food restaurant there is.

If State College were to add Popeyes and keep it open until 3 a.m., there’s no telling what’s possible.

It’s not just that the chicken is good, it’s that it has mild and spicy options. The restaurant offers chicken on the bone, chicken nuggets and chicken tenders.

The patty used in the Popeyes chicken sandwich is far and above any other chicken sandwich patty. It’s big and crisp. The way it looks in the commercials is the way it looks in real life.

If you’re not a chicken person, seafood is on the menu, too. A quarter pound of popcorn shrimp isn’t something usually found on a fast food menu.

Popeyes, like Raising Cane’s, got its start in Louisiana. There’s just something about that state.

You’d be hard-pressed to find another place with as many quality side options, too.

The fries blow away the competition. Cane’s fries are straight up bad, and it’s easy to grow tired of the Chick-fil-A waffle fries.

The Popeyes fries are perfectly seasoned and perfectly cooked, crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside, and they taste good with ketchup.

The biscuits, amazing. They beat out Cane’s Texas toast, and Chick-fil-A isn’t even giving out anything like that.

You could go to Popeyes and order a whole thing of biscuits and nothing else and still be satisfied.

The red beans and rice, and mac and cheese aren’t bad either.

Unfortunately, I don’t have the money to open a franchise, but I’ve looked into what it takes and have some suggestions of whom we might be able to turn to.

The obvious option is James Franklin. He gets paid a lot of money and could certainly afford it.

We also have the people at AccuWeather, a State College-based company worth billions of dollars.

Dr. Oz has money and is looking to earn some votes. What better way than bringing a Popeyes to State College?

There’s about a 97% chance I graduate in the spring (more or less), so I won’t be here to reap the rewards when the Popeyes does come, but I’m fighting for the people who come after me.

Together, we can make this town a better place. Let’s create the chicken restaurant dream team.