The realm of social media has expanded rapidly in the last decade, and all the while, it’s growing evermore niche and compartmentalized.

The concept of social media at one point could be defined by a handful of picture- and video-sharing websites, but now, there’s a social media app for sharing nearly anything.

We have apps like Letterboxd so cinephiles can practice their snobbery behind a screen or Mountain Project where rock climbers can share routes to fellow enthusiasts all over the world.

But the most intriguing addition to social media has been music-streaming services.

There are countless streaming services like SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple Music (originally Beats Music) and Youtube Music.

But of the family of streaming services, Spotify has had one of the more well-honed social functions, and it has extremely effectively become a social media but with key caveats to protect what’s now a sanctuary of sharing.

For years, Spotify has allowed for all kinds of user-to-user interactions: following other users and artists, liking other users’ playlists, viewing what songs friends are listening to, and creating collaborative playlists with other users.

Spotify is a social media, but interestingly, it stands out from the virtual crowd because of the nature of the content people are sharing.

Music is one of the most niche industries on the planet. It has never been easier for artists to publish songs to anyone with internet access (somewhere between 4-5 billion people).

The universe of music genres has exploded as a result. Micro-communities of the most secluded kind have been allowed to flourish, and in turn, it’s given way to a generation of people with far more specific music tastes than ever before.

I find my music to be one of the personal and profound reflections of my heart. I listen to music that reveals my emotional state and aligns with my philosophical beliefs.

Music is honest and genuine. In return, what we share on Spotify more often than not reveals the reality of our hearts.

On apps like Instagram and Snapchat, we depict ourselves at our most joyful, most exciting, most interesting — far from the actual contents of day-to-day life.

There’s plenty of opportunity for users to hide their actual music tastes on Spotify or create facades to hide behind, but for most, there’s simply no need.

In fact, most people are ecstatic to share their music tastes.

Spotify Wrapped, an annual recap of your listening habits, has become a social media phenomenon where Spotify permeates every social media platform, and users publish their yearly activity for the world to see with pride.

But if users wanted to hide their playlists or what they’re currently listening to — Spotify gives us that option.

I’ve found that most people don’t utilize those privacy options. Spotify feels comfortable to share and to remain public, and it’s by design.

There’s almost a standard of insecurity on Spotify.

While I can learn a lot about a user’s music tastes from their profile, even if all of their privacy settings were turned public, there are still aspects of their profile I can’t see.

I can see how many followers they have, how many people they follow. I can view their public playlists and see what they’re currently listening to, but a user can’t view who follows which playlists nor their collection of saved songs.

Leaving out these two simple social functions, that developers could easily add, allows for some essential emotional security to its users.

These limitations on the social media aspect of Spotify make the service feel safe to explore music tastes without fear of judgment.

If I’m going through a tough time and I want to listen to a friend’s “2000s Breakup playlist” — I can follow it without anyone knowing.

While some prefer to have a more honest and open social media, these holdouts on totally opening up Spotify allow for the growth of even more personalized music tastes and a world where people don’t feel the need to create a facade of music.

Spotify would become just another Instagram if it added any more social functions, and while I’d love to find out who the 25 people following my sunset playlist are, I’d rather continue connecting on a genuine and niche platform for one of the most universally appreciated forms of art.