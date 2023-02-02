I don’t like surprises, but here’s the catch — life’s full of them.

While this may be perceived as a so-called “red flag,” I can confidently admit to reading and enjoying spoilers.

I often browse Barnes & Noble, reading the last page of every book I can get my hands on. I’ve probably read more last pages of books than books as a whole in my lifetime.

If that doesn’t make you cringe enough, I would like to add that I also research most movie spoilers before actually watching the entirety of a movie.

I’ve sat in a movie theater with friends countless times, acting surprised at the film’s plot twists, when in reality I knew they were coming all along.

I could invent some deep meaning behind this, but in reality, it just boils down to the fact that I like to map out and know the plan for everything in life.

I’ve always believed that I will enjoy life more if I know what is ahead of me — knowing the spoilers.

But life isn’t one of the books on the Barnes & Noble shelf. I can’t page through my life story and sneak a peek at the ending or open to a random page in the middle.

I’ve always pictured my life to be laid out in a movie script format or print novel, but with time, I’ve realized life isn’t an easy linear to follow — nor is it the predictable rise-climax-fall-and-resolution layout most films follow.

Life takes sharp turns, cuts through avenues. Like the board game Candy Land, sometimes you’re lucky enough to take the Rainbow Trail shortcut, and sometimes you aren’t. Or maybe you will get stuck on a Licorice Space after a steady sprint to Lollipop Woods.

Life bounces around like the small ball in a pinball machine, and you can never predict its path (as much as you may want to).

There is no algorithm for life.

Spoilers may give us comfort — reassure us that everything will be OK — but what happens when the spoiler does the opposite? What happens when the spoiler introduces us to the challenges ahead; all of the “downs” in life that accompany the “ups?”

Will we hold ourselves back? Dread what’s ahead without seeing the whole picture?

As philosopher Søren Kierkegaard stated, “Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards.”

While this may be difficult to accept, especially for someone like me who dreads the unknown, it reassures the mentality that we should live in the moment and enjoy life as we move through it — following and embracing its crooked and winding path.

You could rigorously map out your entire life or even just your schedule for the following day, and it can still not go according to plan.

The more we force life onto a leash, the more it’s just going to manically yank us in the other direction.

We can only control how we respond to the now, so why not just enjoy the moment for what it is?

Remember the most important spoiler alert: You can’t skip to the last page of your life story.