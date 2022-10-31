Two pop culture icons who at one time were role models for thousands, or even millions, of people have been crumbling before our eyes for a while now.

Antonio Brown and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, accumulated more social cache than the other 7.8 billion people on Earth could ever dream to have. One was arguably the best player in the most popular sport in the United States, and the other was a once-in-a-generation musical artist who had solidified his place in music history.

To realize how big of a fall they had, we must first acknowledge their highest highs.

Yehas 24 Grammys and is tied with Jay-Z for the most by a hip-hop artist. He also became hip-hop’s second billionaire, alongside Jay-Z once again. He started his own shoe line, Yeezy, and was married to arguably the most famous woman in the world — Kim Kardashian.

Brown was a first-team All-Pro four straight years between 2014 and 2017. He signed a $50 million contract with the Raiders in 2019. He was so sought after that Tom Brady allowed Brown to stay at his house when he became a member of the Buccaneers in 2020.

Since then, both Brown and Ye have made headlines, but not really the headlines you want to make.

Brown froze his feet in a cryotherapy chamber shortly after signing with the Raiders. He missed practices, fought with his general manager and never ended up playing for the Raiders.

Down the road, he signed with Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl, but then last season, he took off his shirt at MetLife Stadium in a game against the New York Jets and left the stadium and hasn’t played football since. Amid a few legal controversies, as recently as this past May, Brown exposed himself and made sexual advances to a female guest in the pool of a Dubai hotel.

Ye has seemingly been spiraling since his separation from Kardashian. When she started dating “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson, Ye allegedly bought a house across the street from Kardashian and released a music video depicting Davidson’s death. Last week, Ye made a slew of antisemitic statements online and has since been dropped by sponsors like GAP, Balenciaga, Def Jam, JPMorgan Chase, Adidas and Footlocker, among many others. This has dropped Ye’s reported net worth from $2 billion to $400 million.

These two titans of pop culture have thus been relegated to their form of “rock bottom.” How low can you really sink when you’re identifiable by just two letters each in Ye and AB?

The question of all of this really is, “Why has no one done anything?”

These two have become the black sheep in their respected communities with many people jumping to separate themselves from the controversial social juggernauts.

In Brown’s case, people blame chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, as it’s commonly known as. Brown, like many NFL players, was prone to vicious hits, and while CTE could be likely, we don’t know for sure.

Ye, meanwhile, is seemingly going through a manic episode that has ramped up since his separation from Kardashian.

It’s really sad to watch, and from some discourse I see on social media, many people agree and want these two to get the help they clearly need.

Another facet of social media, though, laughs and makes memes about what’s going on. The people doing this don’t understand the severity of what these two men must be going through.

This is in no way excusing the actions of Brown or Ye. This is about understanding we can’t just continue to let them run rampant because it’s negatively affecting them, those around them and a lot of people watching what’s happening.

Deplatforming them is not the solution either. This can’t just be swept under the rug, because in the age of social media, this type of behavior is bound to proliferate.

Steps must be taken to understand why this is happening and help them make up for their mistakes and reacclimate themselves into society.

If Ye and Brown ride out their lives with the same behavior without anyone stepping in, it will be one of the greatest collective failures in our time because of the precedent it sets.