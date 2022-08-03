Though the pandemic slapped my senior year in the face, the anticipation of the summer before my first year at college was insane.

I wanted nothing more than to escape suburban central of western Pennsylvania.

'Twas the night before moving into my Penn State dorm, when all through the house, every Estright was stirring, acting like psychopaths.

The minivan was packed, with no room to breathe, in hopes that the car would arrive safely.

To save the brain cells of my editor, let’s cut it with the parody poem and fast forward to the morning of move-in.

Chaos, excitement, confusion, anxiety — just a few of the feelings racing through our minds.

I just wanted to get to Penn State. I was sick of the packing lists, the check-ins and the parental controls.

As the stuffed clown car of a minivan pulled up to Stone Hall, I was eager to unpack, decorate and kick my parents out.

I clearly had high expectations for the day ahead. I planned to make a massive group of friends, get invited to every party, make more connections, go out that night and start a wild college adventure.

Hate to say it, but if you’re preparing for your first day or even your first week to look like that, lower your expectations.

My mom and dad wanted to savor the time it took to unpack, spending their last moments with their beloved, pain in the a--, eldest daughter. How sweet.

I couldn’t wait to finally have a space to myself. After months of being stuffed in our house, I wanted to breathe again.

After all, I was 18 years old. I was craving change and transitions.

I was also naive.

When my parents left, I thought I was prepared for life.

I assumed my half-hearted goodbyes and incessant need for independence would sufficiently carry me through the first semester of college.

I was all alone, sitting on my twin-size bed, sticky in the August heat. The door was propped open in hopes that my future best friends would stroll past my room and introduce themselves.

That never happened.

Later that night, I went to bed hungry. I was too nervous to go to the dining halls, and everything felt so far. The shock of loneliness washed over, or maybe it was the puddle of sweat formed under me.

I cried myself to sleep. I was truly alone.

Let’s keep in mind, this was maybe five hours after saying goodbye to my parents.

There’s the old saying — good things take time. That’s the truth.

Looking back, I met two of my current best friends the first week of moving to Penn State. In fact, I’m living with one of them for the second year in a row.

I guess my advice for those who are incredibly eager to move away from their parents is this — cherish the time you have with the ones you love, the ones who comfort you, the ones who yell “goodnight” down the hall.

Change is a great part of life, but it can also be lonely and scary when you don’t have anyone by your side.

Moving to college can be stressful, exciting, terrifying, relieving and every emotion in between.

With time, you’ll settle into your home, meet your people, study what you love and find a new sense of comfort.

As the start of the school year approaches, take it easy.

Reach out to people, be open to making friends and try not to yeet your parents out of your dorm room before you figure out how to set up your Keurig.