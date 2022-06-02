It was 4 p.m. The sun was shining, the roads were bustling and I was vibing — as I normally do.

I was walking to my car after work, minding my own business when a man said, “Hello.”

My parents taught me better than to turn and speak to a stranger in the streets of a city, so I kept walking.

I avoided eye contact, kept my head up and clenched my keys.

“Hello,” the man jeered. “Hello?”

He scoffed one final time before taking several steps in my direction.

I took off at a dramatic walking pace, thanks to my mom and her speedwalking drama-spilling sessions. I went to a crowded area in case he was following me — dramatic, probably, but unfortunately necessary.

The man may not have had hair, but he did have the audacity.

While it shouldn’t matter what I was wearing, I think it’s valid to mention I was wearing a work dress, giving off similar vibes to a brown trash bag — typical Olivia fashion, slay.

While I don’t get catcalled on a regular basis, it wasn’t my first rodeo — I’ve been whistled at, asked to go home with and even followed out of the grocery store before.

I’m genuinely asking — what do others get out of sexualizing strangers?

Is there some sort of rush from the glares they get? Did their mommy not pay enough attention to them as a child? Are they curious as to what being pepper sprayed feels like?

(The latter is something I can relate to for reasons I should probably speak to a therapist about — an intrusive thought for another time.)

I’m all for approaching someone in an appropriate way. In fact, I’ve had my fair share of daydreams about being complimented in a Trader Joe’s, asked out while sitting in an aesthetic coffee shop, bumped into by the perfect specimen in a bookstore or told my lats look strong in the gym.

There’s a difference, though — the people in my dreams are men; the catcallers in the streets are boys.

With that, it’s important to mention it’s not just women who are subjected to shameful sexualization in public.

Everyone has to look out.

The Stop Street Harassment nonprofit organization, which focuses on ending gender-based street harassment, conducted a 2,000-person study in the U.S. in 2014. According to the results, 65% of all women and 25% of all men responded they had faced street harassment.

When I was out with some friends one weekend, I saw a guy standing in the corner of the room with pure shock plastered on his face. When I approached him to see if he was OK, he explained a random girl groped him and said something sexually explicit about his body.

No one asks for this. No one wants it. So why?

I’ll admit, at one point in my life, I liked the attention. I wasn’t used to people telling me how “pretty” I looked, seeing me in the light that didn’t label me as “the weird girl.”

The person I saw in the mirror was never reassured about her looks. Whether it was the stretch marks on her hips, the perfectly normal acne spots on her face, the misshapen ear, the abnormally large forehead — these strangers ignored it.

They just saw me at a distance, called me beautiful, and I liked it. It’s sad, pitiful almost, but true.

Don’t worry. This is when the character development settles in.

I grew up. I acknowledged and embraced my flaws. I stopped creating an enemy of myself.

With that, I began to see the jackassery behind those who catcall. I no longer felt dignified by their hollering and squawking but rather humiliated.

These catcallers see us as objects. They compliment our beauty while ridiculing our disposition. Frankly, it’s disgusting.

To anyone who hears these comments from catcallers, know your worth isn’t defined by random passersby on the street.

And to anyone who squawks sexual comments at those on the street, please, keep it to yourself.

You’re embarrassing yourself by saying things we already know. #slay