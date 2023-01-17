In a world of 8 billion people, knowing someone can make the world seem a little bit smaller.

I love what I’ve coined as “small-world coincidences.” I have no clue if I’m actually the first person to think of this term, but I’ve taken the liberty of calling it mine.

I think it’s so funny when you meet someone for the first time and find out their cousin is a person you went to elementary school with.

Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, or Bacon’s Law, is the game society has agreed on for what I call “small-world coincidences.”

I love Kevin Bacon as much as the average mom who grew up in the ‘80s did. (My mother is still obsessed.)

“Footloose” was one of my favorite movies growing up, although now that I’m grown, I’m partial to the 2011 “Footloose” remake. (Miles Teller, that’s all I have to say.)

However, apparently everyone was more obsessed with Bacon than my mom for Bacon’s Law to catch on.

The concept was based on the assumption that everyone in Hollywood could connect to Bacon through his roles or movies up to six times.

Its namesake was based on the concept of “six degrees of separation,” the theory that everyone in the world can be linked by relationships up to six times.

In 1994, students Craig Fass, Mike Ginelli and Brian Turtle from Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania, watched “Footloose” in their dorm room and ended up inventing the game “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon.”

Just as a fun side note, I am from Reading, Pennsylvania. Maybe I’m connected to Fass, Ginelli and Turtle.

Mr. Fass, my seventh-grade science teacher, could be a nephew or a cousin to Craig Fass, who knows?

In 2014, Bacon admitted he didn’t like the game at first and thought it cheapened his acting roles. However, as the lore of the game started to catch on in pop culture, he softened his view.

As of right now, there’s a book written by the three creators, with its introduction written by the inspiration himself — Kevin Bacon.

In 2007, Bacon launched SixDegrees.org, a nonprofit that connects people and charity causes.

The most “six degrees of Kevin Bacon-y” experience I’ve had so far is connecting people I’ve met at Penn State with people I either went to high school with or are from Berks County, Pennsylvania.

After high school, or whenever you leave your hometown, you stop keeping up with the town gossip.

It's fun to find someone who’s connected to your hometown — especially when you come from a smaller community — and realize what that person you hated in high school is up to.

As much as I wish everyone in my past well, it’s fun to find a connection to the past and find out what they’ve been up to while I was focused on building my own life.

Every decision or turn in your life doesn’t seem random.

But, each decision ultimately led you to meet that cousin of the kid from your elementary school who’s in the elective you scheduled on a whim.

Is that a coincidence? Maybe. Maybe not.

Everything happens for a reason and all that good stuff, but on a planet of 8 billion people, having connections can make the world seem just a little bit smaller.

Just ask Bacon, he knows.