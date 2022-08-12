I’ve done plenty of stupid things in my youth.

From inviting strangers I met in College Mart into my apartment to purchasing a Danny DeVito tapestry to hang above my bed, I have been called a “liability” — a menace, if you will.

As a self-proclaimed menace, people look down on me. People tell me I’ll never make it in the real world. People tell me I’m too much, that I’m not worth it.

Through the degradation and condescension, a select few — some I’ve never met in real life — have decided to stick around and cheer me on for a bit longer.

Before this summer, the words of an 11-year-old would have meant very little to me. Heck, as far as I’m concerned, mentally, I was — am — an 11-year-old.

My mom told me how my neighbor’s kid read one of my columns — concerning that my readership has expanded from my mom to an 11-year-old child.

Go drool over a Disney Channel Original Movie, or start poking a fire or doing something reckless, child!

After reading about my experience with sizing up in clothes, she looked up and told her mom, “She’s going to be someone someday.”

When my mom shared that with me, my face got all warm, and my eyes became foggy with wells of water building up.

I guess part of me was ashamed — I lived for the adrenaline rush of people saying they relate to my experiences and emotions. I used the positive comments as motivation to keep writing honestly and awkwardly.

As I jumped to negative conclusions about how I’m a narcissistic bum who needs a life, I took a step back to acknowledge why I write the silly little things I write.

The only thing worse than being alone is to be judged by the superficial people of the world.

One year ago, I was crying on my bedroom floor — how coming-of-age-movie-aesthetic-breakdown-scene of me!

A year ago, I saw no future except for one where I fell off the face of the Earth. A year ago, I was ready to give up.

Here I am now writing about bowel movements and onions and the color brown — oh, how I’ve come so far!

I’m not embarrassed to share every one of my emotions, experiences and thoughts. It may be selfish, but it’s nice to know I’m not alone.

Sitting on my bed at midnight, opening a blank Google Doc, knowing at least one person is going to read whatever junk I type out onto a page — it’s terrifying.

I feel alone until I put words on the page, until my editor comments “lol same,” until a kid tells her mom I’m going to be someone someday.

I used to see my absorption of the positive feedback as egotistical, never realizing that these comments are what helped me grow into the person I am today.

This is the same person who types every text message in all capitals, the same person who talks about how undateable she is, the same person who declared this summer as “expendable girl summer.”

The difference is I’m finally comfortable being unapologetically and unconditionally authentic.

With that, I’d like anyone who stumbles down through this column to remember — you are going to be someone someday. Never change who you are to appease the bastards of the world.

They aren’t worth it, but you are.