From Taco Bell vigils to a Rose Bowl victory, the class of 2023 has had an interesting path to what will be its final semester.

In 2019, the class came in ready to make the most out of the Penn State experience. Students’ plans were uprooted, though, right when they began to settle in and understand the Penn State community.

The coronavirus pandemic sent them home and cut off their freshman year at spring break.

That was a long time ago, though. Now, they’re entering their final semester and are almost ready to move on in life.

But before that, they must savor their last semester.

It's almost certain they will never again be in an environment dominated by their own age group. They all grew up at the same time and share a lot of the same interests, ideas and values.

As this won’t be the case for much longer, appreciating this aspect of college life is essential.

Everyone is going through the same things, and there’s always someone with a similar problem to turn to.

This class should also be prepared to be very involved socially on campus this semester. Everyone has heard someone in a club say their only regret is not joining sooner.

While this comes off as cliche, it can be very true.

This is the last shot to leave Penn State with something besides a diploma. So, take with you a wealth of new experiences and leave behind some good.

If you’ve had a positive Penn State experience, give something back to the community that has been your home for however many years.

Friends will get jobs far away, and communication between them will take a hit, but it becomes a regret once you feel you could’ve been closer with someone but didn’t make an effort.

Penn State is home to so many types of people. In their last semester, students in the class of 2023 should make it a priority to get to know as many other students, because you never know who’s going to make a lasting impact on you.

Experiencing State College beyond downtown is also very important when getting the full Penn State experience.

It’s called a college town, not a college downtown. Venturing out can truly give students a unique Penn State experience if they’re feeling bogged down by the monotony of their time here.

Having a part-time job can allow students to see the town in a whole new way and gain a deeper understanding of how tailored everything is to students. It also could send them off into adulthood with a little extra money — which is never a bad thing.

This is an environment like any other and not a part of life when people should be left asking if they did enough.

Leave with no regrets, a last semester for the history books.