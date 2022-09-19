“You have to get your clicker!”

“You’re screwed without your clicker. It’s your lifeline.”

“If you don’t get your clicker, you might as well drop out.”

If you were a freshman in 2019 or before that, you probably heard some variation of that sentiment. The clicker was built up as the most important school supply to buy. It was supposed to be used all the time in every class — so it seemed worth the money.

Now I’m a senior and have used it in one class — freshman year. After that, professors either stopped using clickers altogether or opted for TopHat.

So after we were pressured to purchase an item we would rarely use, isn’t it fair for Penn State to reimburse us since it doesn’t match the value of the few classes you might have used it for?

If you make a big enough fuss, Penn State might do something. The class of 2020 complained nonstop for what seemed like years so that they could have an in-person graduation ceremony, and the powers that be eventually caved.

Let’s learn from our elders and fight for what is ours. It starts today, and when we succeed and the money is deposited back into our bursar accounts, we can start a celebratory riot on Beaver Avenue — not one for beating a subpar Purdue team, but rather one of taking what is rightfully ours.

The Clicker Revolution won’t be pretty, and it certainly won’t be a fight for the faint of heart. Together, though, we can end the tyranny and be a little richer for it.

If not now, when? If not us, who? Remember those words every time you clean out your backpack and find the clicker collecting dust at the bottom of the bag. Never forget the pain you feel knowing you’ll probably never use it again.

We let Penn State get away with a lot: the half-ply toilet paper on campus, paying for student tickets to sporting events and the construction on North Atherton, which probably isn’t their fault but I’m angry, so it is.

If you are not up to the fight, I will do it for you. I do encourage you, though, to help in any way you can. Campaign, buy war bonds, burn your clickers in a fire — there’s a million ways to help.

As a unit, we can accomplish almost anything. It’s time Penn State knew the monster it has created.