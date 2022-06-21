Since 1970, no animal has killed more in North America than the bear. It’s not close. They’re far and away the deadliest animals on our continent.

Until Christmas Eve 2021, sharks and snakes were tied at second with 57 kills each. Tomas Butterfield then ventured out into Morro Bay, and he didn’t see Christmas Day, as sharks claimed the silver medal.

Snakes are in a bit of a drought. Medical advances have allowed us to treat snake bites. They’re now at a disadvantage that sharks don’t have to worry about.

North American snakes haven’t taken a life since 2019 when a timber rattlesnake put a woman in a coma.

At this point, it’s hard for me to take them seriously. If you want to be a killer, you gots to kill.

This is their make-it-or-break-it summer. As a journalist, it’s my job to bring accountability. I was granted an exclusive interview with Bingo, an eastern diamondback rattlesnake. Here’s the full transcript.

Q: It’s been a while since your species has taken a life. How are you feeling?

A: Look man, for years, rattlesnakes have been doing most of the killing. That can take a toll. We’re raised to kill, to protect, but nobody ever stops to think how that affects us. Some of our brother and sister species need to step up, make some funerals happen.

Q: Do you think you’ll get someone this summer?

A: We’ll see. Kids used to make easy targets, but parents are more protective these days. It used to be a free for all out there — gets more attention in the media when you nab one of them, but that’s a double-edged sword because the mob will be out to get you.

Q: How do you feel about sharks jumping ahead on the kill list?

A: The media loves sharks. They get all of the love. “Jaws” and “Sharknado,” those are classics. What do we get? Nothing. We got snakes on a plane, but since 9/11, you can’t even take a snake on a plane anymore. Steve Irwin, The Crocodile Hunter, brought us some exposure, but a stingray killed him, and now, we have nobody. There’s usually an unspoken rule among the animals that we don’t kill celebrities, but Ray Ray got carried away.

Q: Have you ever met a shark?

A: Yes, I almost went to prom with a tiger shark, but I sent a dumb text on spring break, and that didn’t work out so well.

Q: We’ve all been there, brother. Do you think more people should keep rattlesnakes as pets?

A: I’ve heard it can become quite toxic. You’re in a cage — pent up. The guys who keep snakes as pets too, they’re f—ing nuts, man. They’re either these dudes who blast heavy metal all day or they sit around in a flannel listening to The Lumineers talking some hippy s—.

Q: Does carrying that rattle around all day ever get annoying?

A: Absolutely. It scares people away. They hear it, and they run. We don’t even get a chance to go for the kill. You feel trapped. The rattle’s your identity, but it’s also what makes life so hard. It’s unbearable.

Q: I want to circle back to the sharks because it seems like there’s some history there. Do you ever see a world where you and sharks can coexist?

A: No, it’s not like I hate them; they’re just morons. Have you ever listened to an ice cream truck that’s a little too loud or a guy talk about his podcast? That’s what we’re dealing with here. You go to the beach, and these guys won’t leave you alone. They just want to brag about the Christmas Eve kill.

Q: What can you do to make up for this advantage sharks and bears have?

A: We need some more venomous snakes here. Black mambas have something like a 100% kill rate for bites that aren’t treated. I don’t want to seem greedy. I’m not asking for a super team or something, but we’re struggling out here. Unleash the mambas.

Q: Any closing words?

A: Yes, I’m tired of “snake” being used as an insult amongst humans. How do you think that makes us feel?

To be frank, it’s demeaning. Think about your words.