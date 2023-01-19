Last year, my roommates and I decided our downtown apartment at The Legacy wasn’t expensive or fancy enough for us as college students, so we decided to move into the Pugh Centre.

Living in the Pugh Centre has been amazing. For a few hundred dollars more a month than The Legacy, I have things every college girl dreams of — like a kitchen island.

Sometimes I do think the Phi Sig girls in the house across the street from me are able to see right into my window. If someone does see me, I can make sure I at least look good thanks to the couple of treadmills downstairs.

These treadmills are so close together that I’m usually not sure if the sweat on me is mine or coming off of the person next to me, but I get my workout in nonetheless.

If I’m lucky enough, I sometimes even get a glimpse of one of the six boys who live in the building, or even better, a silent elevator ride with just the two of us.

With the location right around the corner from the bars, it also allows for the perfect Irish goodbye from Champs — my favorite activity.

These things all really make up for the fact that my mail has never gotten delivered to our address.

However, there has been a major, gut-wrenching con about living in Pugh Centre that has ruined each and every morning. There’s literally not a Starbucks in a convenient enough location for me.

At The Legacy, which is on the far east side of town, we almost always had to pass the South Garner Street Starbucks to get to class. So, I’d spend upward of $6 every single day on some hit-or-miss coffee and convince myself I needed it to function that day.

I had two options: Either walk the five minutes — usually out of the way — to South Garner Street to pick up my mobile order, or walk about five minutes the other way — also usually out of the way — to the West College Avenue location.

I can't be expected to wake up at the crack of dawn and do all of that before my daily 9 a.m. classes, so Starbucks lost all of its business from me.

In fact, I was forced to give up coffee completely.

The trek across the street from Pugh’s front door and downstairs to Webster’s Bookstore and Cafe involved too much risk, especially since I’m constantly falling down steps like that.

A nice, local place like Webster’s doesn’t deserve that kind of potential bad press from a distinguished food critic like me.

If you don’t believe I have that kind of power, just look at the plaque on the wall of Snap Custom Pizza from when I ranked it as the No. 1 pizza place in State College.

Editor’s note: If you look up that article on our social media, please don’t send The Daily Collegian columnist Kit Schroder any more death threats in our comments. We’re sorry she ranked a cauliflower crust pizza as the best in town. We’re also sorry she didn’t include Faccia Luna. She didn’t have a car, and she kind of procrastinated that article too much to walk that far in the cold. A lot of you took that blog really, really personally. We feel like maybe it wasn’t actually ever about a 20-year-old girl’s pizza preference for you, and we suggest you research therapists to help you come to terms with some internal conflicts you may have.

Don’t even suggest I make coffee at home. I can’t because I haven’t taken the time to learn how my roommate’s fancy coffee machine works, and it’s too late now. I would feel really dumb asking that question this far into the school year.

Thankfully, before you get too worked up with sympathy for me, it’s clear Starbucks has felt my absence these past few months. The South Garner Street location has obviously been struggling now that I’m not there to order almond milk-based drinks with dairy-based cold foam every single morning.

If you didn’t know, all of that stuff really adds up at Starbucks.

That’s why the business did what it had to do. The company clearly called every State College apartment building until it found a resident named Kit Schroder.

As soon as Starbucks found out I was now living in Pugh Centre, practically miles out of reach from any location downtown, it shut down its South Garner Street store and announced it’s moving into the bottom floor of my very own building.

This is significant enough to make anyone forget about Penn State’s recent Rose Bowl win.

Cancel State Patty’s parties. Everyone has a brand new reason to celebrate.

I now have the motivation to get up in the morning and something to dream about as I close my eyes at night. I can look forward to my sweet, expensive liquid gold that I will probably gulp down quicker than it took to make.

My roommates will be graced with my presence more often since I’ll have to spend some extra time in our apartment. I’ll be in my bathroom, but I’ll still just be on the other side of the wall.

My summer job will get a returning employee since my bank account will need a reliable source of income to make up for what Starbucks charges.

My teachers will see a more enthusiastic, less tired version of myself. I’m finally going to fix my senioritis and my crippling, chronic urge to skip class. Not that I ever gave in, Mom.

Even if a local business afforded to rent out the space, made it into an actual apartment office so I could finally get my packages, or simply get in touch with someone about issues we have with our apartment — like when we had a bug infestation — this is still the greatest thing that could’ve happened to this town.

Editor’s note: I’m still convinced Kit Schroder’s “bug infestation” was just a way to get out of the first opinion staff budget meeting, so I personally wouldn’t mind if the Pugh Centre got an office space instead of a Starbucks so we can follow up on that.

So, thank you, Starbucks. And you’re welcome, in advance, for single-handedly keeping you in business.