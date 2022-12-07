Editor’s Note: It’s my last time editing one of Braden’s columns. This is the most wonderful time of the year.

It’s the countdown to finals season, the most magical time of the year — when the whole world comes together to celebrate the one thing that makes us all the same: having your entire grade hang on the balance of a single test.

It’s what the holiday season is all about!

Studying for finals is no walk in the park (unless you’re in that kinesiology walking class, then a walk in the park is probably a good way to study).

You need every tool at your disposal to pass. The most important of these tools, of course, is your studying music.

Your choice of music directly affects your symphonic success during finals week. There are many different theories as to what makes the perfect study song. Presumably this is what people in music theory class study, but I don’t know that for sure. What I do know is that there is one piece that stands above all the rest as the ultimate study song, Bowling for Soup’s 2004 seminal magnum opus, “1985.”

Innumerous “scientific” studies have claimed listening to classical music can improve your overall studying quality. But how many studies have been conducted researching the effects of listening to “1985?” I did almost no research, and it revealed that there is none. These so-called scientists are clearly biased against the work of the genius that is “1985.”

For those poor wretches who have never had the honor of listening to “1985,” immediately leave this page and pull up the music service of your choice (#unsponsored) and spin this sweet track.

Song is too small and vulgar a word to refer to such a sublime metaphysical experience. Where words fail, music speaks. (Editor’s Note: That’s good…that’s deep.) And “1985” speaks to the soul; it speaks to our common humanity; it speaks to the little child inside of each and every one of us just yearning to break free.

There have never been more beautiful lyrics written than, “Since Bruce Springsteen, Madonna//Way before Nirvana//There was U2 and Blondie and music still on MTV//Her two kids in high school//They tell her that she's uncool//’Cause she's still preoccupied//With 19, 19, 1985.”

I can’t help but get teary-eyed or join the clamoring harmony of the chorus. Who doesn’t want to cry while studying for finals?

Finals implies finality, and with that finality comes for us a reflection on the past. Finals are a look back at what has happened during the semester to bring us to this point.

“1985” is ultimately a meditation on this experience, a questioning of the domino blocks that were knocked down to form the person we are today. The tragic truth of time is that we can never go back, undo the mistakes we made, rewrite our regrets.

In the immortal words of Bowling for Soup, we can never go back and “shake [our] a– on the hood of Whitesnake's car.”

But our mistakes and regrets are not just misfortunes, they are gifts. They’re the only things that ever really cause us to grow, learn and change.

Our past’s immutability gives us the ability to change our future and grow beyond what we would have been otherwise. We aren’t burdened by our pasts, instead we can use them as stepping stones to reach new adventures and fail all over again.