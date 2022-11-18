Over the past few months, your TV has been taken over by election campaign advertisements.

They became so memorable you probably know Dr. Oz is wrong for Pennsylvania or John Fetterman lived off of his parents until his 50s.

When Election Day finally came around, people took solace in the fact that they wouldn’t have to see these ads anymore.

As is often said, though, it’s hard to know you’re in the good old days until you’ve left them. Now, I sit in front of my TV every night, dealing with the harsh reality that I won't see these ads.

I propose a change, though, for Penn State to start running these kinds of commercials for various reasons.

There’s a big game against Rutgers coming up, and running a Rutgers smear commercial might just satisfy the need for drama and conflict that I have.

“Rutgers, much like the state it resides in, is the armpit of the Big Ten, and this weekend, the Nittany Lions are going to hand out their own kind of scarlet fever.”

Or maybe Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi could make it clear that she is the perfect replacement for former president Eric Barron.

“President Barron was in charge when the College Avenue Taco Bell closed and for the inexplicable fourth-and-5 running play against Ohio State. With two tragedies under Barron’s watch, President Bendapudi is here to make life at Penn State a little less barren.”

Maybe different colleges could begin fighting for undecided undergraduate attention.

“You really want to be a business major so you can stare at an Excel sheet all day and answer directly to The Man? Come on over to the College of Engineering, and don’t just imagine your wildest ideas, make them come to life… as long as your wildest idea is to build a bridge.”

The downtown bar smear campaign commercials would be dangerous — but fun.

“Primanti Bros. is your go-to? You might as well just party at McLanahan’s; it’s the same with just the lights on. Come to Champs and drink the way it’s intended.”

These ads would surely be a lot better than watching the same Geico, State Farm or Progressive commercials all night long.

If the leaders of our country are allowed to cross the line and say brash things, then that opens the door for all of society.

Let’s help America heal by running smear campaign after smear campaign until everyone is desensitized and gives up being angry.