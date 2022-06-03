Penn State has been described by many as “The Mecca of Throwing Up.”

The sunny streets of State College and campus have been long revered as prize real estate for blowing chunks.

Yet, with so many wonderful options, it can be difficult for students, faculty, staff, community members and visitors to decide where the best places to vomit are. By consulting experts in the field, The Daily Collegian has developed a list of the top 10 places to puke on campus.

10. The Nittany Lion Shrine

This iconic Penn State statue is a great place to lose your lunch. Whether you’re taking graduation pictures, showing visitors around campus or just breaking off the lion’s ear, the shrine is a fantastic location to make a few nauseating memories.

9. Beaver Stadium

As one of the largest stadiums in the world, Beaver Stadium provides many spots to barf. The student section, in particular, is an ideal place for yacking.

8. Dining halls

While not the most iconic places on campus, the advantage to thunder-chundering at one of Penn State’s dining halls is that you don’t have to work that hard. Simply grab a bite to eat, and you’ll be barfing in no time.

7. The HUB-Robeson Center

The HUB is Penn State’s student-union building that houses many clubs and activities, where you can always find students hanging out and studying.

What better place to hurl than the center of Penn State student life.

6. On a stranger

A time-honored tradition at Penn State, vomiting on a stranger is a must during your time on campus. If this has ever happened to you, it’s time to pass the yack along.

5. Pasquerilla Spiritual Center

If you’re feeling a deep spiritual urge to purge, it may be a sign to worship the porcelain god at the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center. Open to students of all backgrounds and consistencies, the center allows for those to connect and relive that food poisoning.

4. Intramural Building

With thousands of state-of-the-art exercise equipment and facilities to ruin, the IM building is perfect for a puke on the go. Just make sure to wipe down the machine afterward.

If you're not near the east side of campus, try regurgitating at Rec Hall, the White Building or the pools in the McCoy Natatorium.

3. While giving a presentation in Thomas 100

I can think of no better time or place to yack than while giving a presentation in Thomas 100. Unleash the Johnstown Flood during your next presentation.

2. Champs Downtown

Everybody else is yacking in technicolor at Champs, why not you?

1. Your roommate’s bed

The best place to misplace your tamales on campus is obviously your roommate’s bed. What better way to get to know the stranger you’ll be sleeping next to for nine months than unloading between their sheets?

It will bring the two of you closer together as roommates.

