Editor’s Note: I won't continue to let this guy write columns.

It’s the time everyone has been waiting for all year — counting down the months, the days, the moments until this very holiday: the day after Groundhog Day.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Here’s a list of the top 10 things you should have done on Groundhog Day.

Adopt a groundhog from the local animal shelter.

Why not celebrate Groundhog Day by opening up your heart and letting a little guy scurry in? Just go and visit Centre County PAWS or the ASPCA and ask if you can see what groundhogs they have in stock.

Adopt a groundhog from the local animal shelter.

I think I already handled this point, and I can move on from it.

Adopt a groundhog from the local animal shelter.

What’s going on? I have a whole list of fun things to do for Groundhog Day. So let’s move on to my next point…

Adopt a groundhog from the local animal shelter.

Can anyone hear me????!!! Help! Get me out of here!

Adopt a groundhog from the local animal shelter.

Get me out of here. I don’t want to write listicles anymore. I’ve learned my lesson. I’ll keep Groundhog Day in my heart the whole year around. I won’t just pad my writing to achieve a word count. Please just get me out of here.

Adopt a groundhog from the local animal shelter.

Make it stop!

Adopt a groundhog from the local animal shelter.

Why is Groundhog Day even a thing? It’s weird. We like to worship a groundhog every Feb. 2. I’m done. I don’t care about the top 10 fun things to do on Groundhog Day. I’m out.

Adopt a groundhog from the local animal shelter.

What even is a groundhog?

Adopt a groundhog from the local animal shelter.

Aaaaaaaaaaaaggggggggggggggggggggghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!

Adopt a groundhog from the local animal shelter.

Editor’s Note: (incomprehensible wailing)

Adopt a groundhog from the local animal shelter.

As Camus writes in “Le Mythe de Sisyphe:”

“I leave Sisyphus at the foot of the mountain! One always finds one's burden again. But Sisyphus teaches the higher fidelity that negates the gods and raises rocks. He too concludes that all is well. This universe henceforth without a master seems to him neither sterile nor futile. Each atom of that stone, each mineral flake of that night filled mountain, in itself forms a world. The struggle itself toward the heights is enough to fill a man's heart. One must imagine Sisyphus happy.”

I have found my burden again — this column.

As I continue to push “Top 10 fun things to do on Groundhog Day,” I must confer meaning onto the absurdity. One must imagine Braden happy.