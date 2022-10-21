Typically, I don’t buy into the whole “rah-rah let’s go team” thing when it comes to Penn State football. I watch passively, and if the team ends up doing anything in a given season, I’ll be happy, but I wouldn’t go as far as to call myself a die-hard fan.

The White Out, though, even with all of the hype, still gives me chills. When I went my freshman year against Michigan it felt in the moment like something I’d look back on and be thankful I did.

However, as a freshman, it can be quite difficult to know what to expect on White Out day. Never fear, though, because the following tips will help you navigate your first time.

Don’t be afraid to stand out

College is all about learning yourself and showing your personality, so if you’d rather wear maroon or red at the game, go for it.

The whole “white-out” thing is really a suggestion. It’s for the sheep of the world. Not you, though, because you’re a leader and a trendsetter.

Also if you wear a different color in the student section, you’re almost bound to get on TV or get a knuckle sandwich from a fellow student.

Arrive late

You want to be fresh at game time and have a lot of energy. Don’t waste the day tailgating.

You have 60 minutes of football to watch, and if last week was any indication, the team needs you all to bring the energy.

If you get to the game in the second half, you’ll be able to give it your all and cheer on the Nittany Lions with all your might.

Treat your friends

Buy all of your friends chicken baskets and sodas because they will definitely Venmo you back.

You can’t put a price on kindness, and everyone will surely be appreciative, even that kid Matt from your dorm who just kind of tagged along.

Basically the more money you spend on others, the better. Meal points do last forever!

Go to the bathroom at the right time

Think about it — when are the bathrooms the emptiest?

When a team is in the red zone.

This is the time to get that potty break in. You can fly in and out because while everyone else is watching the game, your shoes will get well-acquainted with the pee of tens of thousands of other fans who were too drunk to aim.

If you’re worried you might miss the action, don't be. There will be highlights if something happens, but you’ll likely never see a replay of that second-quarter third-and-12 from Penn State’s own 25-yard line. You’ll be happy you saw that.

Be quiet

This is the biggest one of all. The players are trying to focus.

They’ve worked hard for this, so let’s give them the respect they deserve.

If everyone’s quiet, it might make the opponent more intimidated. Just 100,000 NPCs all in a big bowl in central Pennsylvania. That would scare me.