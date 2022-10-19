Editor's Note: It is the opinion of The Daily Collegian that there should be no float honoring Braden in this or any year's Homecoming parade.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Hoco season!

That’s right, this week we will celebrate Penn State’s two most important holidays — Homecoming and the White Out!

This week will culminate with the ultimate Homecoming parade on Friday. Alumni groups from around the world, the Blue Band and innumerous student groups will march across College Avenue that evening to celebrate Penn State. Young hearts will be filled with wonder, and old hearts shall return to youth upon witnessing such jubilation at the parade.

One thing will be missing from the fanfare — some rain on the parade.

There is currently no parade honoring celebrated Daily Collegian columnist and podcaster Braden “The Rock” Dyreson.

Now I know what you’re thinking. This is just a shameless self-promotion since the author of this column is the titular “Braden Dyreson” in question. It’s not.

Shameless self-promotion would be this link to the Daily Collegian podcast I do with my buddies Nick Stonesifer and Nick Eickhoff. But I would never stoop to that low, low level. I can’t even begin to express how objective and humble this plea for a Homecoming parade float in honor of myself is.

Close your eyes and picture it now. You're sitting in a lawn chair on the parade route watching the groups pass by. The Colorado chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association has just tossed you a Tootsie Roll that is harder to chew than a rock.

But then what to your wandering eyes should appear? The Braden Dyreson Float! It comes rolling triumphantly down College Avenue, its speakers blaring Hot Choclate’s “You Sexy Thing.” A 20-foot tall paper mache relief of my chiseled face making up the centerpiece of the float. Volunteers wave from atop of and beside the float, throwing full-sized chocolate bars into the millions of adoring fans lining the road.

I’m imagining it would be made out of all natural materials like the Rose Bowl floats. It would be a night to be remembered for the whole community for generations.

Tragically, this dream we all share may never come to pass. Currently, there are no plans to include a float celebrating myself in this year’s Homecoming parade.

Unless. Unless some loyal reader has any power over the Homecoming parade and can demand the inclusion of a float honoring me, nothing is going to get better. It’s not. Only if it could happen.

If by some miracle the float could come to exist, then we shall all leap for joy and journey to the parade route to await such majesty to come rolling down the road. I hope someday you’ll join us, and the world will be as one.