Editor’s Note: Braden Dyreson, The Daily Collegian columnist, may not have the key to the Nittany Lion Inn, but he might just be the key to solving all of Penn State’s problems.

It was recently announced Penn State will sell the Nittany Lion Inn and the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center.

The news echoed throughout the world as Penn Staters far and wide were heartbroken over the announcement. These hotels mean so much to so many of us and are such an iconic part of University Park.

I understand all Penn State cares about is making money, I really do. But there has to be a solution that everybody can be happy about: a win, win, win scenario.

I have spent the last 47 hours theorizing and thinking with my beautiful brain about how to save these hotels. Write an angry email? Complain on Facebook? Chain myself to the Inn so that way when the bulldozers come to pave paradise they must pave me too?

But then I remembered Penn State doesn’t care about public opinion, only money. I thought a little harder and mused, what does Penn State have of value that the buyers would want? What buildings at Penn State are even better than the Nittany Lion Inn and the Penn Stater?

Inspiration struck me like lightning strikes a man from Florida grilling an alligator high on bath salts.

Penn State’s sitting on the most valuable, most pristine real estate in the world — Pollock Housing Area. In order to save the Nittany Lion Inn, we have to sell Pollock.

Think about it, Pollock has everything a greedy real estate developer would ever dream.

Let me walk you through some of the highlights. I’m talking about Wolf, Hartranft (No, you’re not saying that right.), Porter, Beaver and of course my homeland — Mifflin Halls.

Hundreds of the ugliest little dorm rooms you’ve ever seen in your life. There are beautiful caged-in scenic roof-top views from several of the dorms.

Plus, Pollock has been described as the party capital of Penn State with special living options such as Biology Home, Discover House, Forensic Science House and Global Engagement Community that help to drive the nightlife scene.

Check Pollock’s two basketball courts and single volleyball pit with a thousand rocks hidden in the sand. Plus who could forget the culinary experience that is the Pollock Dining Commons?

The food causes death, no wait, it’s to die for. I’d even be willing to throw in the Pollock Testing Center for free if you order now!

Don’t sell the Nittany Lion Inn. Please sell Pollock. And even if you do sell the Nittany Lion Inn, sell Pollock anyway.