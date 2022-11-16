Editor’s Note: I’m thankful for Thanksgiving so I can have a break from editing Braden Dyreson’s columns or whatever you would call this.

Thanksgiving is a holiday in which we ask a lot of questions.

What are we thankful for? What is a pilgrim? What is the safe temperature to cook a turkey?

Of course there are answers for these questions: material wealth, people like to put buckles on their shoes and 200 Fahrenheit — you don’t want the bird to burn.

But there has been one question that alluded humanity since cavemen were celebrating Thanksgiving millions of years ago: What exactly is cranberry jelly? It’s a question this intrepid reporter intends to answer.

But where to begin this investigation? It’s difficult to even define what cranberry jelly is. The best description I have found is in Queen’s iconic track, “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.” “It swings (woo), it jives (woo). Shakes all over like a jellyfish. I kinda like it. Crazy little thing called cranberry jelly.”

Essentially, it’s that red blob at Thanksgiving that still has the rings of the can on it.

The beginning of my investigation brought me back to the scene of the crime, the grocery store. I began to probe the workers about the origins of the gelatin enigma.

I must have been too close to the truth though because soon a manager confronted me and told me I would never be allowed in an Aldi again. (Editor’s Note: Why do you have to pull one of these stunts with one of our advertisers? (Author’s Note to the Editor’s Note: Two words: editorial independence. (Editor’s Note to the Author’s Note to the Editor’s Note: Editorial independence is about to look like you without a column. (Author’s Note to the Editor’s Note to the Author’s Note to the Editor’s Note: I’d like to formally apologize to the Aldi community, to my editor, to the band Queen, the ASPCA and to myself for previously made jokes about a grocery store I would never disrespect.))))

A quick glance at the academic journal “Wikipedia” reveals cranberry jelly is simply jelly made from cranberries, which appears to be a berry. The more you know.

So what did we learn here today? Crime never pays? The truth will set you free? Look both ways before crossing the street? I don’t know, I never seem to learn anything.