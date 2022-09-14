Editor’s Note: Please submit your rankings of the best and worst majors in the comment section below, and The Daily Collegian will promptly ignore them.

Aaaaahhhhh… can you feel it? School is back in session.

We are finally getting into a swing of things here at Penn State. The sheen of sylly week has worn off, and the real work has begun.

Many Penn State students spend their first two years deciding what they should major in. Others end up deciding to switch their majors part way through their experience. All of this is an exciting but also nerve-wracking experience for most students.

Therefore, I have decided to help streamline the process to help you come to a decision. The following is an objective ranking, so there can be no arguing about the results. My word is Law.

The 5 worst

5. Turfgrass science

Is this really a major or a practical joke?

A whole major dedicated to grass seems a little excessive. You don’t want to throw in some shrub or bush science while you’re pushing yourself.

I think I earn a minor in “turfgrass science” every time I mow the lawn.

4. Actuarial science

If you don’t know what “actuarial” science is, it's essentially the math and methods insurance companies use to screw you.

This is just earning a degree in selling your soul. Plus, it has a math component, so that sucks.

3. Biobehavioral health

What even is “biobehavioral health?” According to its own website, “students learn the ‘science behind health.’” What does that even mean?! Aren’t pre-med, nursing and kinesiology students all learning the “science behind health?”

I’m just so confused.

2. Any engineering degree

Nobody actually wants to major in engineering; they are just more scared of their parents’ expectations than following their actual passions.

In a perfect world, no one majors in engineering because deep down, no one likes it.

Engineering is essentially math that you get paid well for. As much as engineering majors might disagree, the major is not really harder than any other. It's just boring, so they complain a lot.

1. Communication arts and sciences B.S.

There’s a reason why this is B.S. CAS is essentially the major for everyone who whenever they talk in class you want to walk out of the room. There’s no artistry or science to this major; it’s just sophistry advertised as political science.

The 5 best

5. Recreation, park and tourism management

Now this is a dope major. Imagine having recreation as a part of your coursework. This is essentially majoring in chilling out in nature.

Two thumbs up.

4. Music

Music is the food of the soul. Or the windows to the soul. Or the language of the soul. Or something else with the soul.

Regardless, music is really dope and essential to being human. We all love music, so why not major in it? It doesn’t matter if you’re any good at it, that’s why you’re taking classes.

3. Film production

Who doesn’t like movies? They are obviously awesome.

So why wouldn’t you want to major in watching and making movies?

2. Classics and ancient Mediterranean studies

Speaking of majors that pay well, CAMS is a radical major. There are lots of classes on interesting subjects and cool options for study abroad.

Toga! Toga! Toga!

1. Philosophy

The granddaddy of the university, the OG discipline, the Alpha of the academy — that’s right, the winner is the “love of wisdom” itself — philosophy.

Philosophy is all about the big questions, the questions that really matter.

In the words of Socrates, “The unexamined life is not worth living for the human,” so if you want a major that really matters, choose philosophy.