Midsemester burnout — if you aren’t experiencing it, you’ve heard about it. The sights are horrifying. Between students publicly crying on campus or the faint hysteria screams in the library, the evidence is everywhere.

There’s only one more week until Thanksgiving break, which means our national nightmare is about to come to an end.

This last week can still be pretty rough, though. So, here are some ways to get through that midsemester burnout, courtesy of yours truly.

Don’t go to class

Don’t go to a single class. Catch up on sleep, and maybe take a spa day. Giving yourself a two-week break heading into the end of the semester will make you poised to dominate finals.

There’s nothing important going on in class anyway. What you may not know is the professors are worn out, too. They don’t want to be there either, but they’re being paid to.

You, however, are not being paid.

When you return from Thanksgiving break, you’ll be so excited to go back to class and get back in the swing of things.

Take on more responsibilities

Pick up an extra shift at work, or volunteer your time to a worthy cause. Put as much on your plate as humanly possible.

The more you put on yourself, the more rigid you’ll have to be, and you’ll be almost forced to get everything done.

You can regain all of the lost weight on Thanksgiving — it’s called stuffing for a reason.

Go out often

Life is short, and grades are just letters, but making a friend in the Pickle’s bathroom — that lasts a lifetime.

Getting your heart broken by an Oozma Kappa should be on your to-do list.

We need an outlet to scream and yell, and what place is better for that than The Basement?

You don’t want to miss out on all of the fun, and the best part is the line for Doggie’s Pub can’t be too long at 1 p.m. on a Wednesday.

Take Adderall

I encourage you to say: “to heck with risk.”

You need to pass these classes, because even though grades are just letters, they’re important letters.

Think of your most productive day ever, and now multiply it by 10. That’s you on Adderall — make the right choice.

If it isn’t for you, then have fun in summer school, dweeb.

Hike Mount Nittany

There’s no internet connection at the top sometimes, so those Canvas assignments won’t be able to find you.

With no Outlook emails from clubs and no GroupMe messages, you’ll be asking yourself if you’re in heaven.

Make sure you sprint up the mountain too, though. You want to make it worth your while.